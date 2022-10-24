Multiple suspects arrested after attacking 18-year-old in Gloucester County

Deputies in Gloucester County said multiple people between the ages of 17 and 20 have been charged after an armed robbery and maiming by a mob. It happened on Longview Drive in the Hayes area of the county on Sunday morning.

Deputies said an investigation showed a group of six people conspired to lure an 18-year-old man to Longview Drive around 7:15 a.m.

When the victim got to the area, deputies said two members of the group made contact with him. The other four members came out of hiding, attacked the victim with firearms and took property from him, leaving him with serious injuries.

First responders took the victim to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital for his injuries. He was later released.

Investigators said they were able to identify five out of six suspects who all range in age from 16 years old to 20 years old. Four suspects are already in custody.

The sheriff's office said Ian Icelin-Michael Fields, 20, of Boykins, and Cole Brayden Minton, 20, of Suffolk, were arrested and charged with armed robbery and intent to maim, kill, etc., by mob among other charges. Fields and Minton are being held in jail with no bond.

A 17-year-old from Suffolk and a 16-year-old from Portsmouth are facing the same charges. Deputies took them to the Merrimac Center pending proceedings in the Gloucester County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. Their names will not be released due to their ages.

Deputies are still looking for a 16-year-old girl, and they're attempting to identify the sixth suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 693-3890 or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP (888-562-5887).

