K.J. Henry calls this lineman the 'unsung hero' of the defense

K.J. Henry, a veteran on the Clemson defensive line, was animated on the sidelines during Saturday’s come-from-behind win over Syracuse. We saw Henry trying to pull the energy out of his teammates after a somewhat slow start to the game.

Henry, who doesn’t necessarily view himself as a guy who gets in the other guys’ faces, feels like it was what the defense needed. The Tigers needed a little spark to get them going and whatever he did worked, shutting Syracuse out in the second half.

The defensive end shared with the media on Monday why he believes it was necessary to be more vocal in that moment.

“Getting in people’s faces isn’t really me, that isn’t really how I go about business,” he said. “It works for some, that’s just not how I’m built. That was definitely out of the usual for me this weekend. Like I said, I think that was positive. I only speak when it’s needed. I don’t want to be a guy who’s talking for no reason, but definitely want to be heard when I speak.”

Henry doesn’t describe himself as outwardly vocal during those critical moments, but does ensure when he speaks it is with meaning and conviction. The fifth-year senior shared with the media that one of his teammates serves an inspiration for him, when it comes to bringing the energy.

“From Ruke (Orhorhoro), I learn how to bring that energy, that’s what I learn from Ruke,” he said. “Speaking of someone, who’s one hundred miles a minute every opportunity he gets. I learn to bring energy for sure. I try to be a guy with that energy, but there’s definitely some days that it’s tough.”

Orhorhoro, the Tigers’ redshirt junior defensive tackle, has been credited with 16 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks on the season, but it’s the energy he brings day in and day out, that Henry regards as being a key factor in motivating the defense.

“He’s been great man,” Henry said. “You can ask anyone on the defense, he’s been somewhat of a spark of this defense, the unsung hero if you will. He’s definitely helped us and helped himself, he’s played good ball this year.”

Orhorhoro, in his own words, shared that this “energy” Henry emphasized is just who he is.

“I just try to do my part,” he said. “I’m an energetic guy and I try to bring a lot of energy to the team if we need, and even if we don’t need it I just like talking and bringing the sideline together, having fun and playing football.”