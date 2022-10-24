Oviedo joins champs Edgewater, Lake Minneola in Top 10 of Sentinel Super 16

Senior running back D.J. Scott rushed for 2 touchdowns on Friday to help Oviedo secure a district championship and a place in next month's Class 3M (Metro) football playoffs. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Edgewater, Lake Minneola and Oviedo secured automatic bids to Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs on Friday by way of clinching district championships.

Oviedo (7-1) moved up one spot to No. 10 in the Sentinel Super 16 after claiming the Class 3M (Metro) District 2 title with a 43-13 win vs. Lyman (6-3). The Lions close out their district slate this week at Winter Springs (0-8).

No. 1 Edgewater (9-0) and No. 8 Lake Minneola (7-1) completed district sweeps with Week 9 blowouts.

The Eagles, playing for the second consecutive week without senior running back Cedric Baxter Jr. due to injury, rolled to a 54-0 win against Horizon (6-2) in 3M District 3. Edgewater previously defeated No. 3 Jones 14-13 and No. 11 Wekiva 14-6 in other district outings.

Lake Minneola finished 4-0 in Class 4S (Suburban) District 5 after scoring a 35-7 decision at Ocala Forest (4-4). Senior running back John Celestin rushed 24 times for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Hawks.

DeLand (4-3) climbed two spots in the rankings to No. 13 on the heels of a 50-0 win over Orange City University (3-5).

A pair of key district games are scheduled this week between Super 16 teams. On Thursday, No. 16 Olympia (4-3, 1-1) plays at No. 12 West Orange (4-3, 2-0) in 4M District 5. No. 2 Seminole (7-1, 2-0) travels to No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2, 1-2) on Friday in 4M District 2.

The Super 16 rankings are made up of teams from Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Previous rankings and team records are included in parentheses.

Sentinel Super 16

1. Edgewater (9-0): Won 54-0 vs. Horizon (6-2).

2. Seminole (7-1): Won 37-7 vs. then-No. 13 Lake Brantley (4-4).

3. Jones (6-2): Won 21-7 at No. 10 Wekiva (4-5) .

4. Osceola (5-3): Won 33-6 vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (5-2).

5. Ocoee (6-2): Won 63-0 vs. Windermere High (2-5).

6. Winter Park (7-1): Won 42-0 at Colonial (0-8).

7. Apopka (5-2): Won 21-17 at No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2).

8. Lake Minneola (7-1): Won 35-7 at Ocala Forest (4-4).

9. Lake Mary (5-2): Lost 21-17 vs. No. 7 Apopka (5-2).

10. (11) Oviedo (7-1): Won 43-13 vs. Lyman (6-3).

11. (10) Wekiva (4-5): Lost 21-7 vs. No. 3 Jones (6-2).

12. West Orange (4-3): Won 19-17 at Dr. Phillips (3-5).

13. (15) DeLand (4-3): Won 50-0 vs. Orange City University (3-5).

14. Hagerty (7-1): Won 31-7 vs. Orlando University (1-7).

15. (13) Lake Brantley (4-4): Lost 37-7 at No. 2 Seminole (7-1).

16. Olympia (4-3): Won 38-18 at Freedom (3-5).

Next in line: No. 17 Dr. Phillips (3-5), No. 18 Boone (4-3), No. 19 Bishop Moore (5-3), No. 20 Central Florida Christian (7-0).

Week 10 schedule

Monday, Oct. 24

Windermere High (2-6, 0-3) at Olympia (4-3, 1-1), 7

Tohopekaliga (5-2, 1-0) at Celebration (0-7, 0-1), 6

Pine Ridge (0-7, 0-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (5-2, 1-0), 6#

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Lake Nona (4-3, 3-0) at Boone (4-3, 2-0), 7

Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 5 Ocoee (6-2, 2-0) at Dr. Phillips (3-5, 1-2), 7

Timber Creek (4-4, 2-1) at No. 6 Winter Park (7-1, 3-0), 7#

Evans (2-6, 1-2) at No. 7 Apopka (5-2, 2-0), 7

No. 16 Olympia (4-3, 1-1) at No. 12 West Orange (4-3, 2-0), 7

No. 13 DeLand (4-3, 1-0) at New Smyrna Beach (4-3, 0-1), 7#

Lake Howell (5-3, 1-2) at East River (3-5, 1-2), 7

Cypress Creek (5-3, 1-2) at Freedom (3-5, 1-2), 7

Colonial (0-8, 0-3) at Orlando University (1-7, 0-3), 7

Bishop Moore (5-3, 0-0) at Lake Buena Vista (0-8, 0-0), 7

Friday, Oct. 28

No. 2 Seminole (7-1, 2-0) at No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2, 1-2), 7

Horizon (6-2, 0-2) at No. 3 Jones (6-2, 1-1), 7

Tohopekaliga (5-2, 1-0) at No. 4 Osceola (5-3, 2-0), 7

No. 10 Oviedo (7-1, 3-0) at Winter Springs (0-8, 0-3), 7

No. 14 Hagerty (7-1) at Port Orange Spruce Creek (4-3), 7

Port St. Lucie Centennial (5-3) at No. 15 Lake Brantley (4-4), 7

Mount Dora (6-2, 2-0) at Eustis (3-4, 1-0), 7

Boone (4-3, 2-0) at Oak Ridge (1-7, 0-3), 7

Orlando Christian Prep (4-4, 3-0) at Trinity Prep (1-7, 0-2), 7

South Lake (0-8, 0-3) at Clermont East Ridge (2-6, 1-2), 7

Celebration (0-7, 0-1) at St. Cloud (5-3, 0-2), 7

Deltona Pine Ridge (0-7, 0-1) at Deltona (5-3, 0-2), 7

West Oaks (2-5) at Foundation Academy (4-3), 7

Windermere Prep (4-3) at Orangewood Christian (1-6), 7

The Villages (2-5, 0-1) at Umatilla (4-4, 0-2), 7

Palm Bay Heritage (3-5, 1-1) at Harmony (5-3, 1-1), 7

Winter Haven Akelynn’s Angels (0-4) at The First Academy (7-1), 7

Winter Haven Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Poinciana (5-2), 7

Lake Nona (4-3) at Winter Haven (4-3), 7

Gateway (2-5, 1-3) at Davenport (1-6, 1-3), 7

Tavares (0-8, 0-2) at Belleview (3-5, 1-1), 7:30

Liberty (0-8, 0-4) at Eagle Lake Lake Region (3-5, 2-2), 7

First Academy-Leesburg (1-7) at West Palm Beach Berean (1-7), 7

Deltona Trinity (1-6) at Cornerstone Charter (3-5), 7

Faith Christian (3-5) at Jacksonville Eagle’s Lake (3-5), 7

Legacy Charter (4-3) at Jacksonville Bishop Snyder (5-3), 7

Sunshine State Athletic Conference quarterfinals

Gainesville Oak Hall (7-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (7-0), 7

Mount Dora Christian (4-4) at The Master’s Academy (5-3), 7

Fort Myers Canterbury (5-1) at Lake Highland Prep (7-0), 7

Jupiter Christian (5-3) at Fort Lauderdale Westminster (6-1), 7

#Home site: Winter Park at Showalter Field; New Smyrna Beach at NSB Sports Complex.

Off this week: No. 1 Edgewater (9-0), No. 8 Lake Minneola (7-1), No. 11 Wekiva (4-5), Leesburg (2-7), Lyman (6-3), Orange City University (3-5), Windermere High (2-6).

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .