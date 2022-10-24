ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneola, FL

Oviedo joins champs Edgewater, Lake Minneola in Top 10 of Sentinel Super 16

By J.C. Carnahan, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346mMj_0il0w2rE00
Senior running back D.J. Scott rushed for 2 touchdowns on Friday to help Oviedo secure a district championship and a place in next month's Class 3M (Metro) football playoffs. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Edgewater, Lake Minneola and Oviedo secured automatic bids to Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs on Friday by way of clinching district championships.

Oviedo (7-1) moved up one spot to No. 10 in the Sentinel Super 16 after claiming the Class 3M (Metro) District 2 title with a 43-13 win vs. Lyman (6-3). The Lions close out their district slate this week at Winter Springs (0-8).

No. 1 Edgewater (9-0) and No. 8 Lake Minneola (7-1) completed district sweeps with Week 9 blowouts.

The Eagles, playing for the second consecutive week without senior running back Cedric Baxter Jr. due to injury, rolled to a 54-0 win against Horizon (6-2) in 3M District 3. Edgewater previously defeated No. 3 Jones 14-13 and No. 11 Wekiva 14-6 in other district outings.

Lake Minneola finished 4-0 in Class 4S (Suburban) District 5 after scoring a 35-7 decision at Ocala Forest (4-4). Senior running back John Celestin rushed 24 times for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Hawks.

DeLand (4-3) climbed two spots in the rankings to No. 13 on the heels of a 50-0 win over Orange City University (3-5).

A pair of key district games are scheduled this week between Super 16 teams. On Thursday, No. 16 Olympia (4-3, 1-1) plays at No. 12 West Orange (4-3, 2-0) in 4M District 5. No. 2 Seminole (7-1, 2-0) travels to No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2, 1-2) on Friday in 4M District 2.

The Super 16 rankings are made up of teams from Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake and southwest Volusia counties. Previous rankings and team records are included in parentheses.

Sentinel Super 16

1. Edgewater (9-0): Won 54-0 vs. Horizon (6-2).

2. Seminole (7-1): Won 37-7 vs. then-No. 13 Lake Brantley (4-4).

3. Jones (6-2): Won 21-7 at No. 10 Wekiva (4-5) .

4. Osceola (5-3): Won 33-6 vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (5-2).

5. Ocoee (6-2): Won 63-0 vs. Windermere High (2-5).

6. Winter Park (7-1): Won 42-0 at Colonial (0-8).

7. Apopka (5-2): Won 21-17 at No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2).

8. Lake Minneola (7-1): Won 35-7 at Ocala Forest (4-4).

9. Lake Mary (5-2): Lost 21-17 vs. No. 7 Apopka (5-2).

10. (11) Oviedo (7-1): Won 43-13 vs. Lyman (6-3).

11. (10) Wekiva (4-5): Lost 21-7 vs. No. 3 Jones (6-2).

12. West Orange (4-3): Won 19-17 at Dr. Phillips (3-5).

13. (15) DeLand (4-3): Won 50-0 vs. Orange City University (3-5).

14. Hagerty (7-1): Won 31-7 vs. Orlando University (1-7).

15. (13) Lake Brantley (4-4): Lost 37-7 at No. 2 Seminole (7-1).

16. Olympia (4-3): Won 38-18 at Freedom (3-5).

Next in line: No. 17 Dr. Phillips (3-5), No. 18 Boone (4-3), No. 19 Bishop Moore (5-3), No. 20 Central Florida Christian (7-0).

Week 10 schedule

Monday, Oct. 24

Windermere High (2-6, 0-3) at Olympia (4-3, 1-1), 7

Tohopekaliga (5-2, 1-0) at Celebration (0-7, 0-1), 6

Pine Ridge (0-7, 0-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (5-2, 1-0), 6#

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Lake Nona (4-3, 3-0) at Boone (4-3, 2-0), 7

Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 5 Ocoee (6-2, 2-0) at Dr. Phillips (3-5, 1-2), 7

Timber Creek (4-4, 2-1) at No. 6 Winter Park (7-1, 3-0), 7#

Evans (2-6, 1-2) at No. 7 Apopka (5-2, 2-0), 7

No. 16 Olympia (4-3, 1-1) at No. 12 West Orange (4-3, 2-0), 7

No. 13 DeLand (4-3, 1-0) at New Smyrna Beach (4-3, 0-1), 7#

Lake Howell (5-3, 1-2) at East River (3-5, 1-2), 7

Cypress Creek (5-3, 1-2) at Freedom (3-5, 1-2), 7

Colonial (0-8, 0-3) at Orlando University (1-7, 0-3), 7

Bishop Moore (5-3, 0-0) at Lake Buena Vista (0-8, 0-0), 7

Friday, Oct. 28

No. 2 Seminole (7-1, 2-0) at No. 9 Lake Mary (5-2, 1-2), 7

Horizon (6-2, 0-2) at No. 3 Jones (6-2, 1-1), 7

Tohopekaliga (5-2, 1-0) at No. 4 Osceola (5-3, 2-0), 7

No. 10 Oviedo (7-1, 3-0) at Winter Springs (0-8, 0-3), 7

No. 14 Hagerty (7-1) at Port Orange Spruce Creek (4-3), 7

Port St. Lucie Centennial (5-3) at No. 15 Lake Brantley (4-4), 7

Mount Dora (6-2, 2-0) at Eustis (3-4, 1-0), 7

Boone (4-3, 2-0) at Oak Ridge (1-7, 0-3), 7

Orlando Christian Prep (4-4, 3-0) at Trinity Prep (1-7, 0-2), 7

South Lake (0-8, 0-3) at Clermont East Ridge (2-6, 1-2), 7

Celebration (0-7, 0-1) at St. Cloud (5-3, 0-2), 7

Deltona Pine Ridge (0-7, 0-1) at Deltona (5-3, 0-2), 7

West Oaks (2-5) at Foundation Academy (4-3), 7

Windermere Prep (4-3) at Orangewood Christian (1-6), 7

The Villages (2-5, 0-1) at Umatilla (4-4, 0-2), 7

Palm Bay Heritage (3-5, 1-1) at Harmony (5-3, 1-1), 7

Winter Haven Akelynn’s Angels (0-4) at The First Academy (7-1), 7

Winter Haven Ambassadors Christian (1-8) at Poinciana (5-2), 7

Lake Nona (4-3) at Winter Haven (4-3), 7

Gateway (2-5, 1-3) at Davenport (1-6, 1-3), 7

Tavares (0-8, 0-2) at Belleview (3-5, 1-1), 7:30

Liberty (0-8, 0-4) at Eagle Lake Lake Region (3-5, 2-2), 7

First Academy-Leesburg (1-7) at West Palm Beach Berean (1-7), 7

Deltona Trinity (1-6) at Cornerstone Charter (3-5), 7

Faith Christian (3-5) at Jacksonville Eagle’s Lake (3-5), 7

Legacy Charter (4-3) at Jacksonville Bishop Snyder (5-3), 7

Sunshine State Athletic Conference quarterfinals

Gainesville Oak Hall (7-0) at Central Florida Christian Academy (7-0), 7

Mount Dora Christian (4-4) at The Master’s Academy (5-3), 7

Fort Myers Canterbury (5-1) at Lake Highland Prep (7-0), 7

Jupiter Christian (5-3) at Fort Lauderdale Westminster (6-1), 7

#Home site: Winter Park at Showalter Field; New Smyrna Beach at NSB Sports Complex.

Off this week: No. 1 Edgewater (9-0), No. 8 Lake Minneola (7-1), No. 11 Wekiva (4-5), Leesburg (2-7), Lyman (6-3), Orange City University (3-5), Windermere High (2-6).

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeobserver.com

New subdivision will add 48 homes to Ocoee

The property is located at 2199 West Road, within the city of Ocoee Orange County Joint Planning area and sits on 5.08 acres of land. The Ocoee City Commission approved the annexation, comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and large scale preliminary subdivision plan for the Isaak Malka property during its Oct. 18 meeting.
OCOEE, FL
Bay News 9

Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland

LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
LAKELAND, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New

Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

🍺Highest-rated bars in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: 1 man shot, injured in Apopka

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an Apopka shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, one man was shot on South Highland Avenue. The shooting occurred outside a home. Bullet casings were discovered on the ground at the scene. There were more than 20...
APOPKA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Fatal crash reported on S.R. 429 in Winter Garden

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a fatal crash that took place around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Winter Garden. The crash occurred in the southbound lane of State Road 429 in the area of mile marker 21, according to OSCO public affairs officer Lt. Tara Crescenzi.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando businesses on edge after string of crimes involving break-ins

ORLANDO, Fla. - Businesses along Edgewater Drive in Orlando have recently been hit with criminals either breaking into their stores or attempting to break in. Over the weekend, the owner of Plush Paws Pet Salon caught on her security system a man throwing a brick through her glass door. It was an unsuccessful attempt to get inside, but it did leave some damage. The door is boarded up until it can get replaced.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
APOPKA, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy