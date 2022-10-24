Beyond Meat debuts plant-based steak

There’s lots of reasons people swear off red meat, whether it be due to health issues or simply ideological reasons. But what’s a person to do if they say goodbye to cow-based feasts but still crave the taste of a good steak?

Beyond Meat believes they have the answer.

The company, which specializes in vegan substitutes for all softs of meat-based entrees, will introduce a new plant-based steak.

The new dish is “designed to deliver the juicy, tender bite and savory taste of sliced steak tips,” according to an official release.

Beyond Steak is low in saturated fat and has 0 mg of cholesterol. It also boasts 21 grams of protein with no added antibiotics or hormones.

It also takes just five minutes to cook up in either a skillet or air fryer.

Beyond Steak is now available in the freezer aisle at Krogers and Walmarts all over the country among other retailers, as well as select Albertsons locations.