3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
dayton.com
JUST IN: Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy
Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told Dayton.com they are planning to open a new location in the former Troy Fire Department, located at 19 East Race Street in the heart of downtown. Expected opening is by early summer of next year.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top 15 things to know about this weekend's Vintage Market Days event!
This weekend, Vintage Market Days is coming to town with nearly 300 booths, live music, food, and lots of fun experience stations. This "Celebrate with Us" themed event takes place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, filling four barns with a curated selection of vintage home goods, art, children's items, signs, garden products, consumable goodies, handmade jewelry, and clothing and accessories.
Jersey Mikes Subs coming to Kettering
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you live or travel through Kettering and want a new lunch spot, an east-coast sub shop will be opening soon! According to a release, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open their newest location at 2831 Wilmington Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to […]
dayton.com
Who was Jack Roschman? Meet the man behind Rax, Burger Chef and Ponderosa Steakhouse
John A. “Jack” Roschman, a co-founder of Ponderosa Steakhouse and the founder of the Rax Roast Beef chain, had strong connections to Dayton, Springfield and southwest Ohio during his fascinating life. Rax restaurants returned to the news recently with an announcement of a new restaurant opening in Clark...
dayton.com
New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton
A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
dayton.com
Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia
Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
dayton.com
October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes
The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
wyso.org
Dayton invests in local organization to repair 100 low-income homes
The money will be reinvested in the Wolf Creek, Carillon, Edgemont, Miami Chapel, Five Oaks, and Old North Dayton neighborhoods. The goal is to stabilize these neighborhoods and aid residents living in unsafe conditions. This will be done through plumbing, electrical, and structural work. The city selected the neighborhoods on...
Foy’s turns Fairborn into Halloween-town
Opening as a five and ten in 1929, Foy's has transformed over the years, expanding to multiple stores. Floor to ceiling, and wall to wall, stores are packed with hundreds of masks, costumes, and novelties.
dayton.com
17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
miamivalleytoday.com
Ghost Tours of Troy returns Oct. 29
TROY — Ghost Tours of Troy will explore the darker side of downtown Troy’s history on Saturday, Oct. 29, offering self-guided walking tours of downtown’s most haunted locations. “It’s a hotbox for paranormal activity in that area,” Ghost Tours of Troy Chairperson Shawn Denoyer said. “There are...
Free meal for veterans at Bob Evans restaurants on Veterans Day
DAYTON — Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free meal at Bob Evans on November 11th in celebration of Veterans Day. Guests who dine in at their local Bob Evans restaurants can choose a meal from a menu of 10 options, available all day. The menu items...
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
daytonlocal.com
The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales
Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
spectrumnews1.com
Housing experts coming to Dayton to tackle fair housing issue in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio — John Zimmerman believes quality housing is more than just having a decent place to sleep or watch a movie. He feels it’s about having a home in a community that seems conducive to a person living their best possible life. Zimmerman is vice president of...
Emergency crews called to crash in Dayton
DAYTON — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash with reports of heavy damage in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a crash with entrapment in the area of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive shortly before 7:45 a.m. The Dayton Police Department...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
Adjustments made to Dayton RTA bus routes
DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced it will be making minor adjustments to some of its bus routes starting next month. The changes take affect on November 13, according to a Dayton RTA spokesperson. The adjustments are the following:. Route 14- Moving the 6:48...
