ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

JUST IN: Old Scratch Pizza to open fourth location in Troy

Old Scratch Pizza, known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens, is expanding by opening a fourth location in the Dayton area. Eric Soller, who founded Old Scratch Pizza with his wife, Stephanie, in 2016, told Dayton.com they are planning to open a new location in the former Troy Fire Department, located at 19 East Race Street in the heart of downtown. Expected opening is by early summer of next year.
TROY, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Top 15 things to know about this weekend's Vintage Market Days event!

This weekend, Vintage Market Days is coming to town with nearly 300 booths, live music, food, and lots of fun experience stations. This "Celebrate with Us" themed event takes place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, filling four barns with a curated selection of vintage home goods, art, children's items, signs, garden products, consumable goodies, handmade jewelry, and clothing and accessories.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Jersey Mikes Subs coming to Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you live or travel through Kettering and want a new lunch spot, an east-coast sub shop will be opening soon! According to a release, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open their newest location at 2831 Wilmington Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to […]
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

New secondhand bookstore coming to downtown Dayton

A new secondhand bookstore is coming to downtown Dayton with hopes of giving more books another chance to live in somebody’s library. Rabbit Hole Books will be located at 27 W. First Street in the former spaces of Beaunique Boutique and Fronana. Larkin Vonalt, executive director of Dayton Book...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Pizza shop known for square-cut pizza is moving in Xenia

Cassano’s Pizza is moving its Xenia location from N. Allison Avenue to the former Rapid Fired Pizza location on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com on Tuesday the reason for moving involves better visibility. Do you love local food news?. Our new Dayton Food...
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

October restaurant news: 11 coming soon, 6 opened, 1 closed, others making changes

The Miami Valley is seeing yet another month of whirlwind restaurant news across the Dayton area. In our October Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacy of Josef Reif, the former l’Auberge owner who helped transform the Dayton dining scene, in addition to offering reports of 11 restaurants coming soon, six new restaurants and several others making changes.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Dayton invests in local organization to repair 100 low-income homes

The money will be reinvested in the Wolf Creek, Carillon, Edgemont, Miami Chapel, Five Oaks, and Old North Dayton neighborhoods. The goal is to stabilize these neighborhoods and aid residents living in unsafe conditions. This will be done through plumbing, electrical, and structural work. The city selected the neighborhoods on...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area pizza restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Beavercreek...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Ghost Tours of Troy returns Oct. 29

TROY — Ghost Tours of Troy will explore the darker side of downtown Troy’s history on Saturday, Oct. 29, offering self-guided walking tours of downtown’s most haunted locations. “It’s a hotbox for paranormal activity in that area,” Ghost Tours of Troy Chairperson Shawn Denoyer said. “There are...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday

DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua

PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
PIQUA, OH
daytonlocal.com

The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales

Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
BELLBROOK, OH
WDTN

Garbage truck catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames. All lanes on I-75 remain […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Emergency crews called to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash with reports of heavy damage in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a crash with entrapment in the area of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive shortly before 7:45 a.m. The Dayton Police Department...
DAYTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Adjustments made to Dayton RTA bus routes

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced it will be making minor adjustments to some of its bus routes starting next month. The changes take affect on November 13, according to a Dayton RTA spokesperson. The adjustments are the following:. Route 14- Moving the 6:48...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy