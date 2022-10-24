Read full article on original website
NBC12
Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A former Colonial Heights Police Chief can no longer work in law enforcement after being decertified. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Jeff Faries on Oct. 4 after he retired back in April. Faries’ retirement came after an investigation by Virginia State Police...
NBC12
Hopewell Police searching for 4 suspects after juvenile was shot in back
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy...
NBC12
Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that injured three men. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, there three adults were shot outside the Carolina Express on Carolina Avenue in the city’s north side. Officials also say the business had been shot at as well.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two officers Tuesday evening, the Chesterfield Police Department said. On Oct. 25, Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a mental health call along Timsberry Circle in Chester. Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter,...
NBC12
Acting police chief Rick Edwards speaks on new position
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In his first community event since his new role, acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards met with neighbors in Ann Hardy Plaza as part of RPD’s trunk or treat. Dozens of families could meet first responders and go home with bags of candy ahead of Halloween.
NBC12
3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a call about a man who was going through “ some type of emotional distress” along Timsberry Circle in Chester.
NBC12
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Panera Bread at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Police say just before 5 a.m., the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect pulled out a firearm and forced the employee...
NBC12
Man sentenced to 25 years for deadly shooting in Fan neighborhood
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting in the Fan earlier this year. On Oct. 24, during a hearing at the Richmond City Circuit Court, 28-year-old Zakell Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Rupert Haughton.
NBC12
Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northside. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ronnel Wayne of Richmond unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound...
NBC12
Teen burned in Dinwiddie High School fire comes home from hospital
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two weeks after a chemistry demonstration went bad and caused a fire inside Dinwiddie High School, the last student being treated for their burns at the hospital has returned home. 17-year-old Jey Bryant sat in the front of the class when an experiment ended in a...
NBC12
Numerous Central Va. localities to host Drug Take Back Day events
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medications that linger in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse and abuse if obtained by the wrong person. Rates for prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high due to these drugs. Americans are also advised that flushing medications down...
NBC12
Richmond Coalition of Police throws support behind city’s interim police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Coalition of Police is supporting the city’s acting police chief. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, the association’s president said they’ve already opened a dialogue with interim chief Rick Edwards and plan to meet with him next week. “I think there...
NBC12
Homeowner’s Halloween decorations double as warning for drivers to slow down
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amanda Kail and Pippa Holloway moved into this home on Semmes Avenue last year in July, but the couple says they didn’t have to wait until October for things to get scary. “Because we’re located right next to the light, and people drive really fast...
NBC12
Richmond Police: Man dies after getting hit by street sweeper along Chamberlayne Avenue
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police tape lined two trees on a median along Chamberlayne Avenue Thursday afternoon near the area where the Richmond Police Department said a man was hit and killed by a street sweeper while walking across the street on Wednesday evening. At around 6:44 p.m., officers were...
NBC12
‘I was kind of shocked’: Richmond reacts to police chief stepping down
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned from his role on Tuesday, members of the community want to know why he decided to step back. “I would like to know what happened, why he decided to resign, or if he was asked to resign,” Mary Cornell, who lives in Richmond, said.
NBC12
Man dies after getting hit by truck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died after getting hit by a truck while walking across Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found an adult man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue who had been hit by a truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died due to his injury.
NBC12
A timeline of Gerald Smith’s years as Richmond’s police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday as Richmond’s police chief. Here’s a look at the timeline of events since he was named chief in 2020:. Mayor Levar Stoney asks for Will Smith’s resignation at the height of violent protests in the city of Richmond. Smith then resigns.
NBC12
Man dies after getting hit by street sweeper in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died after getting hit by a street sweeper while walking across Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. At around 6:44 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found a man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue after being hit by the street sweeper. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
NBC12
Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith no longer holds that title after he formally resigned Tuesday evening. A press release from city hall, sent just before 6 p.m., announcing the chief had resigned. “I think it’s the right thing. I think it’s the right thing to have happen...
