Mechanicsville, VA

NBC12

Former Colonial Heights Police Chief decertified

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A former Colonial Heights Police Chief can no longer work in law enforcement after being decertified. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services decertified Jeff Faries on Oct. 4 after he retired back in April. Faries’ retirement came after an investigation by Virginia State Police...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
NBC12

Police: 3 men injured in Richmond convenience store shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that injured three men. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, there three adults were shot outside the Carolina Express on Carolina Avenue in the city’s north side. Officials also say the business had been shot at as well.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Acting police chief Rick Edwards speaks on new position

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In his first community event since his new role, acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards met with neighbors in Ann Hardy Plaza as part of RPD’s trunk or treat. Dozens of families could meet first responders and go home with bags of candy ahead of Halloween.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

3 injured, including 2 police officers in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a call about a man who was going through “ some type of emotional distress” along Timsberry Circle in Chester.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield Police: Suspect robs Panera Bread at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Panera Bread at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Police say just before 5 a.m., the suspect approached an employee outside the Panera located at 7104 Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect pulled out a firearm and forced the employee...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Man sentenced to 25 years for deadly shooting in Fan neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting in the Fan earlier this year. On Oct. 24, during a hearing at the Richmond City Circuit Court, 28-year-old Zakell Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Rupert Haughton.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police identify Richmond man killed in shooting on city’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northside. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ronnel Wayne of Richmond unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Numerous Central Va. localities to host Drug Take Back Day events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Medications that linger in home cabinets are highly vulnerable to misuse and abuse if obtained by the wrong person. Rates for prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses in the U.S. are alarmingly high due to these drugs. Americans are also advised that flushing medications down...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man dies after getting hit by truck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died after getting hit by a truck while walking across Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday evening. Around 6:44 p.m. on Oct. 26, officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on the report of a collision. Officers found an adult man injured on the scene in the right lane southbound of Chamberlayne Avenue who had been hit by a truck. He was taken to the hospital, where he died due to his injury.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

A timeline of Gerald Smith’s years as Richmond’s police chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday as Richmond’s police chief. Here’s a look at the timeline of events since he was named chief in 2020:. Mayor Levar Stoney asks for Will Smith’s resignation at the height of violent protests in the city of Richmond. Smith then resigns.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

NBC12

Richmond police chief resigns after over 2 years amid scrutiny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith no longer holds that title after he formally resigned Tuesday evening. A press release from city hall, sent just before 6 p.m., announcing the chief had resigned. “I think it’s the right thing. I think it’s the right thing to have happen...
RICHMOND, VA

