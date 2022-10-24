ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton man sentenced for murdering girlfriend while kids in home

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after authorities say he stabbed and killed his girlfriend in 2020.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., Eric Christopher Humphries was angry with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Amber Smith after she asked him to get some milk for their children. In his rage, Humphries grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Smith multiple times, killing her. He then tossed the knife onto the front lawn of the home.

Several people were inside the home during the stabbing, Heck said, including Smith’s two children, both of whom were under the age of 4.

On November 10, Humphries was indicted by a Grand Jury on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.  Nearly a year later, on October 11, Humphries changed his plea and was found guilty of one count of murder with a Repeat Violent Offender Specification.

On October 24, Humphries was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge with an additional two years for the Repeat Violent Offender Specification.

