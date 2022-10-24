Read full article on original website
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
thecharlottepost.com
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Coaches Impressed With Team’s Maturity Heading into Pitt Game
Saturday night will mark the third consecutive season Carolina will take the field as a ranked team under head coach Mack Brown. Tar Heel fans everywhere are hoping the results look more like 2020 and less like 2021. It’s hard not to think about last year as UNC prepares for...
Youth football team interrupted by shootings in Durham, searching for safe field to play
DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's note: WRAL News has learned after this story first ran Wednesday evening, a man reached out to the coach and discussed plans to donate so the team can rent out a new practice site. We're awaiting details on the amount of the donation. A youth...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
chapelboro.com
Glenn’s Notebook: Maye for Heisman?
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who leads the nation in total offense with 380.1 yards per game, made his team-first mentality clear this week when he was asked about his status as a Heisman Trophy candidate. “I don’t know about all that,” Maye said. “(The Heisman) usually comes with winning.”...
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
UNC Women’s Basketball: The anticipated debut of Kayla McPherson
She hasn’t been able to make her UNC women’s basketball debut yet, but when she does, we expect big things from Kayla McPherson. Even before she arrived on campus, the injury bug has derailed Kayla McPherson quite a bit. As a true freshman last season, McPherson was forced...
WITN
Former Farmville Central star Smith named to Jerry West Award watch list
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. State sophomore Terquavion Smith named to the Jerry West award watch list on Tuesday. The award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame goes to the top shooting guard in college basketball. He is one of just 20 players on the list. The Farmville...
247Sports
UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game
North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
Citrus County Chronicle
Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game. Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school's multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Chapel Hill Tire, 10 Locations and 70 Years
Marc Pons of Chapel Hill Tire joins Aaron to celebrate two milestones: their 10th location (in Cary) and (as of 2023) their 70th year in business. Conversation presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Notes From The Field: A Walking Oxymoron
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
warrenrecord.com
Event honors memory of Lawrence L. Boyd
Sunny blue Carolina skies and smiling faces were a beautiful sight to see Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Community Fun Day sponsored by Boyd-Royster Funeral Services at Seven Springs Farms & Vineyard in Ridgeway. The event was held as a way of giving back to the community while honoring the life and legacy of Lawrence L. Boyd, Founder of Boyd’s Funeral Services, now Boyd-Royster Funeral Services. Boyd passed away May 22, 2022; however his legacy lives on.
2 dead, including NC A&T freshman and unidentified male in off-campus shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that happened on Circle Drive leaving two people dead, including a NC A&T freshman and an unidentified male. Four others were also injured Tuesday night and showed up to a local hospital with injuries. Out of the four that were...
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: October 28 – October 30
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend, including some Halloween fun!. Thursday, October 27 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Start the Halloween and weekend festivities early with La Vita Dolce’s 8th annual Paint A Pumpkin. Pumpkins, paints, and brushes will all be provided. No reservation or tickets are needed so come out and enjoy some seasonal treats like pumpkin pie gelato, an Apple Chai Latte, and more as you paint pumpkins. For more information, click here.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Halloween Plans, Inter-City Visit to Asheville, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, October 27th. She discussed the town’s Halloween plans, her recent Inter-City visit to Asheville, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro: Town Manager Candidate, GAC Tests, and Sidewalks on Hillsborough St.
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, October 25th. She discussed the process for hiring a new Town Manager, the latest water quality tests, and new sidewalks being planned on Hillsborough St. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
