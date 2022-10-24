ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Glenn’s Notebook: Maye for Heisman?

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who leads the nation in total offense with 380.1 yards per game, made his team-first mentality clear this week when he was asked about his status as a Heisman Trophy candidate. “I don’t know about all that,” Maye said. “(The Heisman) usually comes with winning.”...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Women’s Basketball: The anticipated debut of Kayla McPherson

She hasn’t been able to make her UNC women’s basketball debut yet, but when she does, we expect big things from Kayla McPherson. Even before she arrived on campus, the injury bug has derailed Kayla McPherson quite a bit. As a true freshman last season, McPherson was forced...
247Sports

UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game

North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game. Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school's multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Chapel Hill Tire, 10 Locations and 70 Years

Marc Pons of Chapel Hill Tire joins Aaron to celebrate two milestones: their 10th location (in Cary) and (as of 2023) their 70th year in business. Conversation presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARY, NC
chapelboro.com

Notes From The Field: A Walking Oxymoron

Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
warrenrecord.com

Event honors memory of Lawrence L. Boyd

Sunny blue Carolina skies and smiling faces were a beautiful sight to see Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Community Fun Day sponsored by Boyd-Royster Funeral Services at Seven Springs Farms & Vineyard in Ridgeway. The event was held as a way of giving back to the community while honoring the life and legacy of Lawrence L. Boyd, Founder of Boyd’s Funeral Services, now Boyd-Royster Funeral Services. Boyd passed away May 22, 2022; however his legacy lives on.
RIDGEWAY, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: October 28 – October 30

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend, including some Halloween fun!. Thursday, October 27 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Start the Halloween and weekend festivities early with La Vita Dolce’s 8th annual Paint A Pumpkin. Pumpkins, paints, and brushes will all be provided. No reservation or tickets are needed so come out and enjoy some seasonal treats like pumpkin pie gelato, an Apple Chai Latte, and more as you paint pumpkins. For more information, click here.
DURHAM, NC
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy