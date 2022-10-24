ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore, PA

morethanthecurve.com

Thanksgiving takeout menu from Savona, plus family meals now available weekdays from Pure Roots Provisions

Thanksgiving is just a month away and Savona in Gulph Mills is offering a Thanksgiving takeout menu! To view the menu and place an order visit Savona’s Thanksgiving Menu or download a printable version. The menu includes a complete dinner for four, plus a selection of additions, and desserts. Everything is provided cold and ready to be reheated. Pickup is on Wednesday, November 23rd from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
GULPH MILLS, PA
WHYY

PHL LIVE Center Stage highlights local talent in music competition series

PHL LIVE is back after two years, and musicians have come in full force to showcase their talents in the “City of Brotherly Love.”. The series of performances kicked off Tuesday night at the Clef Club of Jazz on South Broad Street. Five finalists in the jazz category dazzled attendees as they look to secure an award in December.
WHYY

North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline

Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
broadstreetreview.com

Delaware Theatre Company presents Layon Gray’s Black Angels Over Tuskegee

Viola Davis recently said, “Critics absolutely serve no purpose.” This may be true to the actor, but maybe not so much for the audience. For my own second foray into theater critique for Broad Street Review, I headed to Wilmington for Delaware Theatre Company’s (DTC) production of Black Angels Over Tuskegee, and this one helped me to understand the job a bit more.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Penn students end protest encampment after 39 days

The protest encampment that students at the University of Pennsylvania maintained for over a month has ended, after an action that disrupted the school’s homecoming game and resulted in over a dozen arrests. “We thought it’d be great to end on a high note and on a note of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY’s recent visit noted that excavation work is underway at the site of a proposed four-story, 42-unit mixed-use building at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the northeast corner of 2nd and Christian streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the development will span 54,313 square feet, with a plaza at the street corner and retail on the ground floor, as well as a roof deck. Permits list Indian Harbour Asset Management LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $6.79 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Solar Myth, a new cafe, wine bar and live music venue, to open at former Boot & Saddle location

Nearly two years have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic-related closure of Boot & Saddle, one of Philadelphia's most beloved independent venues for live music. A plan is now in place for the future of the space at 1131 S. Broad St., where a new cafe and wine bar called Solar Myth will also return music to the room that hosted more than 1,500 live shows during its seven-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
