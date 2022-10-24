Read full article on original website
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kalaya and Fiore Hosting Collab Popup DinnersMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The U.S. Virgin Islands Bring a Taste of the Caribbean to Philly
In addition to chart-topping acts like Tyler the Creator, Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, and Jazmine Sullivan, attendees at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia last month were treated to a taste of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). Made in Paradise. The USVI tourism department partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation,...
Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers
"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," Rick DiStefano said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
Thanksgiving takeout menu from Savona, plus family meals now available weekdays from Pure Roots Provisions
Thanksgiving is just a month away and Savona in Gulph Mills is offering a Thanksgiving takeout menu! To view the menu and place an order visit Savona’s Thanksgiving Menu or download a printable version. The menu includes a complete dinner for four, plus a selection of additions, and desserts. Everything is provided cold and ready to be reheated. Pickup is on Wednesday, November 23rd from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
PHL LIVE Center Stage highlights local talent in music competition series
PHL LIVE is back after two years, and musicians have come in full force to showcase their talents in the “City of Brotherly Love.”. The series of performances kicked off Tuesday night at the Clef Club of Jazz on South Broad Street. Five finalists in the jazz category dazzled attendees as they look to secure an award in December.
12 Fun Santa Train Rides Near Philadelphia (Plus Other Holidays Trains!)
One of the best ways to celebrate during the holiday season is a scenic train ride with Santa. Riding the rails while singing carols and drinking hot cocoa brings up fun memories for both young and old. And it’s a great way to new develop traditions with your family.
Lincoln Mill Haunted House is Philadelphia's newest haunt packed with scares and cares
A new haunt in Philadelphia is bringing fun fear for the Halloween season but also raising awareness to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.
North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline
Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse
Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
Haunted History: Betsy Ross House highlights the gruesome realities of living in 18th century
This Halloween, the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia is holding candle-lit tours that highlight the gruesome realities of living in the 18th century.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...
‘Trend that Jawn’ highlights political issues that matter to young Philadelphians: ‘I can’t just not do anything’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. As Election Day draws closer and closer, voting advocates came to Philadelphia City Hall Wednesday to stress the importance that young and new voters have at the polls. Members of Vote That Jawn, a nonpartisan political advocacy group...
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
Delaware Theatre Company presents Layon Gray’s Black Angels Over Tuskegee
Viola Davis recently said, “Critics absolutely serve no purpose.” This may be true to the actor, but maybe not so much for the audience. For my own second foray into theater critique for Broad Street Review, I headed to Wilmington for Delaware Theatre Company’s (DTC) production of Black Angels Over Tuskegee, and this one helped me to understand the job a bit more.
Penn students end protest encampment after 39 days
The protest encampment that students at the University of Pennsylvania maintained for over a month has ended, after an action that disrupted the school’s homecoming game and resulted in over a dozen arrests. “We thought it’d be great to end on a high note and on a note of...
Excavation Underway at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY’s recent visit noted that excavation work is underway at the site of a proposed four-story, 42-unit mixed-use building at 841-51 South 2nd Street in Queen Village, South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the northeast corner of 2nd and Christian streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the development will span 54,313 square feet, with a plaza at the street corner and retail on the ground floor, as well as a roof deck. Permits list Indian Harbour Asset Management LLC as the contractor and a construction cost of $6.79 million.
Solar Myth, a new cafe, wine bar and live music venue, to open at former Boot & Saddle location
Nearly two years have passed since the COVID-19 pandemic-related closure of Boot & Saddle, one of Philadelphia's most beloved independent venues for live music. A plan is now in place for the future of the space at 1131 S. Broad St., where a new cafe and wine bar called Solar Myth will also return music to the room that hosted more than 1,500 live shows during its seven-year run.
Scaling Ivy-Covered Walls: One Montco College Makes National List of Most Rigorous Admissions Policies
Image via Haverford College. Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the U.S. are local to the Phila. suburbs, and one is in Montgomery County. Natasha Dado, citing data compiled by Niche, enrolled her journalist skills to file the report for CBS News.
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
