PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO