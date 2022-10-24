Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
osoblanco.org
All we know about Christian Laettner’s wife Lisa Thibault, Details Explained
Lisa Laettner is the wife of Christian Laettner, a former NBA star, and her husband is a retired professional basketball player. He is considered one of the greatest players in the National Collegiate Athletic and has much more haters. He played for the Duke Blue Devils team, and his performance was the iconic game-winning shot played against Kentucky in 1992.
Golf Digest
Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball
Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
Cleveland Cavaliers dedicate 2022-23 season to Dan Gilbert's son Nick, individuals affected by neurofibromatosis
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have announced a partnership and campaign with NF Forward and the Children's Tumor Foundation to honor owner Dan Gilbert's 26-year-old son Nick Gilbert and individuals impacted by neurofibromatosis (NF) this season. Nick is no stranger to Cavs fans. In 2011, Nick became the team's "good...
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA Insider Throws Cold Water on Jazz Hot Start
Which year are the Utah Jazz playing for?
Cavs F Dean Wade: It's been an unbelievable change in four years; we've got to go out and defend ourselves this season
Dean Wade talks about his contract extension this past offseason, this team’s transition from a rebuild to a playoff contender in his four seasons, the raised expectations for this team, the chemistry in this locker room and hobbies off the court.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Cavaliers launch Bow Tie Campaign, dedicate season to Nick Gilbert
Nick Gilbert’s signature bow tie, which became a good luck charm during the NBA Lottery, will take on greater meaning during the Cavaliers’ 2022-23 season. The Cavs announced Wednesday that they will dedicate the season to Gilbert, the son of Chairman Dan Gilbert, to support Nick and others battling neurofibromatosis (NF). The genetic disorder,...
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Lauri Markkanen
The beginning of the NBA season is a confusing time. The 2022-23 season has been no exception. A look at the standings right now would throw anyone for a loop. If you were just waking up from a week-long coma, you might think you’d missed several years of your life.
Get $200 If ONE 3-Pointer is Made in Pistons vs Hawks Tonight
The Pistons are off to a slow start, but the future is bright with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey leading the charge. Detroit currently ranks 11th in three-pointers made per game (12.6) and faces a leaky defense tonight in the Atlanta Hawks. If the Pistons make at least one three-pointer, BetMGM is giving you $200 in free bets with a sensational new promo. Here’s how it works:
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0