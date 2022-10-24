ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Dusty Baker laments lack of U.S.-born Black players in World Series: ‘It looks bad’

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker grew up watching Black stars shine in the World Series, paving his path to a life devoted to baseball. When he leads the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, the AL and NL champions are expected to play without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier.
HOUSTON, TX
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy