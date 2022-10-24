Read full article on original website
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
DraftKings promo code locks in Bet $5, Get $200 offer for NFL Thursday night
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, new players gambling on any NFL Week 8 matchup action can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
Dusty Baker laments lack of U.S.-born Black players in World Series: ‘It looks bad’
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker grew up watching Black stars shine in the World Series, paving his path to a life devoted to baseball. When he leads the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, the AL and NL champions are expected to play without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier.
Eagles bolster defensive line by trading for three-time Pro Bowler
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have obtained pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowler who has played the last two-plus seasons with Chicago. The former No. 14 overall pick...
Wawa extends Phillies ‘SchwarberFest’ deal for remainder of World Series 2022
The MLB World Series 2022 starts on Friday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Wawa has announced it will extend its “SchwarberFest” promotion, starting on Friday, Oct. 28, the first game of the series, offering $5 Shortis and $6 Classics on its app. The convenience store said...
