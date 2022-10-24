'Go back to Cancun': Ted Cruz booed at Yankee Stadium and out-shouted on ABC's 'The View'

Baseball fans booed U.S. senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, at Yankee Stadium where the Houston Astros won themselves another shot at the World Series after Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Video filmed by reporter Hunter Walker shows Cruz being booed, while one fan takes a selfie with him.

One person can be heard shouting "Go back to Cancun!" at Cruz, ripping his unpopular decision to vacation in Mexico during the 2021 Texas winter storm. More clips went viral on social media showing hecklers flashing offensive hand gestures and continuing to boo.

"It was a mistake." The senator said admitted of his trip to Cancun amidst the Texas power crisis.

Cruz was at the game supporting the Astros and posted a photo of himself with the caption, "Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros."

The Astros won Game 4 of the ALCS 6-5, to make it a sweep against the New York team. The AL champions play the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

On Monday, Cruz didn't catch a break during his appearance on ABC's "The View."

The Texas Republican pitched his new book, which was the No. 4 best-selling title on Amazon, while angry in-studio audience members and protestors shouted at him as Cruz tried to talk about inflation and predicted a GOP "tidal wave" in the midterms.

The protesters appeared to be shouting "Cover climate now!" as Cruz tried to answer a question from Sara Haines, one of the ABC talk show's co-hosts.

The shouting continued until Whoopi Goldberg responded to the protesters: "Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us, let us do our job... We hear what you have to say, but you've got to go. You've got to go. You've got to let us do our job."

Goldberg's response garnered applause from the crowd.

Later in the interview, Cruz was interrupted once again. This time, the show cut its audio when someone yelled at Cruz and went to commercial.

"Three members of the audience interrupted 'The View' today during Sen. Ted Cruz's appearance protesting about climate," said a "View" spokesperson. "They were promptly escorted out by security."

Aside from the protests that peppered the interview, the rest of Cruz's appearance on "The View" included him repeatedly avoiding saying that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

"So listen, Biden is the president today," Cruz said in response to co-host Alyssa Farah when she asked him for a second time whether Biden was legitimately elected. Farah also pressed Cruz on how he can reconcile his constitutional convictions with the January 6, 2021, attack and with attempts to disenfranchise millions of voters.

"There are a lot of folks in the media that try to - any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera - try to say, the election was fair and square and legitimate. You know who you don't do that to? You don't do it to Hillary Clinton, who stood up and said, 'Trump stole the election,'" Cruz said.

Farah responded, "But they didn't storm the Capitol. They didn't try to kill my former boss." Farah, who was a former White House communications director during the Trump administration, joined the show in August.

"You don't do that to Stacey Abrams, who said that the election was stolen," Cruz replied "They sat here and said it was illegitimate. And you guys were fine with it."

"The View" hosts argued that those Democrats accepted the outcome of their elections, whereas Trump still baselessly claims the 2020 election was rigged and motivated supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6.

Abrams faced criticism from Republicans for not formally conceding her previous gubernatorial bid though she did eventually acknowledge that now-Gov. Brian Kemp had won the election. Abrams told CNN in December 2021, Kemp "won under the rules of the game at the time, but the game was rigged against the voters of Georgia." Clinton conceded the 2016 presidential election to Trump.