ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'Go back to Cancun': Ted Cruz booed at Yankee Stadium and out-shouted on ABC's 'The View'

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWXTn_0il0tKcq00

Baseball fans booed U.S. senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, at Yankee Stadium where the Houston Astros won themselves another shot at the World Series after Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Video filmed by reporter Hunter Walker shows Cruz being booed, while one fan takes a selfie with him.

One person can be heard shouting "Go back to Cancun!" at Cruz, ripping his unpopular decision to vacation in Mexico during the 2021 Texas winter storm. More clips went viral on social media showing hecklers flashing offensive hand gestures and continuing to boo.

WATCH: 'It was a mistake': Sen. Ted Cruz tells ABC13's Tom Abrahams after returning home from Cancun

"It was a mistake." The senator said admitted of his trip to Cancun amidst the Texas power crisis.

Cruz was at the game supporting the Astros and posted a photo of himself
with the caption, "Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros."

The Astros won Game 4 of the ALCS 6-5, to make it a sweep against the New York team. The AL champions play the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

On Monday, Cruz didn't catch a break during his appearance on ABC's "The View."

The Texas Republican pitched his new book, which was the No. 4 best-selling title on Amazon, while angry in-studio audience members and protestors shouted at him as Cruz tried to talk about inflation and predicted a GOP "tidal wave" in the midterms.

SEE ALSO: Astros arriving in Houston in celebration mode ahead of World Series

The protesters appeared to be shouting "Cover climate now!" as Cruz tried to answer a question from Sara Haines, one of the ABC talk show's co-hosts.

The shouting continued until Whoopi Goldberg responded to the protesters: "Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us, let us do our job... We hear what you have to say, but you've got to go. You've got to go. You've got to let us do our job."

Goldberg's response garnered applause from the crowd.

Later in the interview, Cruz was interrupted once again. This time, the show cut its audio when someone yelled at Cruz and went to commercial.

"Three members of the audience interrupted 'The View' today during Sen. Ted Cruz's appearance protesting about climate," said a "View" spokesperson. "They were promptly escorted out by security."

Aside from the protests that peppered the interview, the rest of Cruz's appearance on "The View" included him repeatedly avoiding saying that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

"So listen, Biden is the president today," Cruz said in response to co-host Alyssa Farah when she asked him for a second time whether Biden was legitimately elected. Farah also pressed Cruz on how he can reconcile his constitutional convictions with the January 6, 2021, attack and with attempts to disenfranchise millions of voters.

"There are a lot of folks in the media that try to - any time a Republican is in front of a TV camera - try to say, the election was fair and square and legitimate. You know who you don't do that to? You don't do it to Hillary Clinton, who stood up and said, 'Trump stole the election,'" Cruz said.

Farah responded, "But they didn't storm the Capitol. They didn't try to kill my former boss." Farah, who was a former White House communications director during the Trump administration, joined the show in August.

"You don't do that to Stacey Abrams, who said that the election was stolen," Cruz replied "They sat here and said it was illegitimate. And you guys were fine with it."

"The View" hosts argued that those Democrats accepted the outcome of their elections, whereas Trump still baselessly claims the 2020 election was rigged and motivated supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6.

Abrams faced criticism from Republicans for not formally conceding her previous gubernatorial bid though she did eventually acknowledge that now-Gov. Brian Kemp had won the election. Abrams told CNN in December 2021, Kemp "won under the rules of the game at the time, but the game was rigged against the voters of Georgia." Clinton conceded the 2016 presidential election to Trump.

CNN's Sarah Fortinsky contributed to this report.

Comments / 124

Timothy Armstrong
3d ago

he deserves to be booooooed, don't like him. people freezing and he leaves his state to go south and blame his kids for the trip

Reply(30)
34
Rob
3d ago

“Go back to Cancun”. That’s funny…. Didn’t know New Yorkers had a sense of humor. As a conservative Christian, I would just prefer teddy just stay in New York. Texas can do better than that WEF supporter.

Reply(3)
15
ArtofHouston
3d ago

A sincere and greatly appreciated 'thank you' to all that booed a very unpopular Texas Senator even in Texas unless your of the party that is looking to turn our democracy into an autocracy.

Reply(10)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

“Remember when Trump called your wife ugly?”: Ted Cruz brutally heckled at Yankee Stadium

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited Yankee Stadium in New York City on Sunday to cheer for the Houston Astros, who routed the Yankees 6-5 for a spot in the upcoming World Series. But the baseball rivalry paled in comparison to the jeers that Cruz received from gamegoers in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Found Its Leading Lady

As election returns rolled in on the evening of November 3, 2020, a local news host in Phoenix was starring in an intensely awkward broadcast. The Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake was refusing to call Arizona for Joe Biden—even though her network had already done so. “If [voters] wake up tomorrow or two days later and it flips,” she insisted, her pendant earrings swinging, “there’s distrust in the system.” Lake’s co-anchor, John Hook, lost patience. “Well, we’re taking our cues from Fox, the mothership,” he interrupted. “That’s kind of what we do.”
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ted Cruz Cursed Out By Audience Members On ‘The View’: Watch

Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not receive a warm welcome from the audience of The View, during an appearance on Monday, October 24. While the Republican politician responded to a question, climate change protesters started shouting out from the audience, which culminated in someone screaming swear words at him before the show cut to a commercial break. A viewer managed to capture the moment and shared the video on Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson

After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy