Fast food is a convenient staple for busy commuters on the go, but not all drive-thru lanes are equally adored by patrons. Financial website, Saving Spot, published a roundup highlighting the top-rated fast food chains in the U.S. as well as the bottom-rated restaurants across multiple food categories including pizza, burgers, chicken, Mexican cuisine and doughnuts. A portion of the report also lists each chain's top-rated and worst location across the U.S. and two Laredo spots were at the top of the fast food chain.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO