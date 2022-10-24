Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Halloween Plans, Inter-City Visit to Asheville, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, October 27th. She discussed the town’s Halloween plans, her recent Inter-City visit to Asheville, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
UNC Students Call to Raise Graduate Student Pay
Facing an affordability crisis in Chapel Hill, graduate students are calling for a change. UNC’s graduate and professional student government leaders are stepping up their efforts to raise the graduate student pay. Tuition stipends are currently valued at a minimum of $17,000 a year, which does not cover the...
'We tried for years': Parents' intensive, costly process to get students the education they're owed
"I wasn't asking for monetary changes. I was asking like, 'Can you please just teach her to read?'
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Chapel Hill Tire, 10 Locations and 70 Years
Marc Pons of Chapel Hill Tire joins Aaron to celebrate two milestones: their 10th location (in Cary) and (as of 2023) their 70th year in business. Conversation presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: October 28 – October 30
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend, including some Halloween fun!. Thursday, October 27 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Start the Halloween and weekend festivities early with La Vita Dolce’s 8th annual Paint A Pumpkin. Pumpkins, paints, and brushes will all be provided. No reservation or tickets are needed so come out and enjoy some seasonal treats like pumpkin pie gelato, an Apple Chai Latte, and more as you paint pumpkins. For more information, click here.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro: Town Manager Candidate, GAC Tests, and Sidewalks on Hillsborough St.
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, October 25th. She discussed the process for hiring a new Town Manager, the latest water quality tests, and new sidewalks being planned on Hillsborough St. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
thelocalreporter.press
Horror in the Forest: Where the Real Terror Lies
Spooky trees are a staple of Halloween decorations, and haunted forests stretch from the Wizard of Oz to Harry Potter to H. R. Pufnstuf. The real woodlands and greenways in and around Chapel Hill and Carrboro manifest many bizarre and fantastical trees from a combination of species, soil, and weather conditions.
WRAL
A. Eugene Washington to step down from Duke Health next year
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D., chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer for the Duke University Health System, announced that he will step down from the roles on June 30, 2023. Beginning in 2015, Washington led a transformation of Duke...
chapelboro.com
Notes From The Field: A Walking Oxymoron
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
NC town that was a BLM protest hot spot faces a new First Amendment lawsuit
Plaintiffs say the town’s protest limits, police officers’ orders and the arrests that followed all were unlawful.
Vote 2022: Are Wake County Bonds Affordable for Homeowners?
Voters are also deciding on a $530.7 Million Wake County Public School Bond. Also on the ballot, is a $353 Million D Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.
cbs17
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Raleigh neighborhoods in recent weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of Tuesday, hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed across several Raleigh neighborhoods. The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks. CBS 17 was told that it has happened at least three times during 2022, but...
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City is One of the Safest for Trick-or-Treating
Are you planning on getting some trick-or-treating done this year? One thing we can all agree on is that we should be sure that safety comes first. Many children go out trick or treating with groups of friends or family, parents chaperon together, and other safety precautions to be sure Halloween can be safe. Halloween can be a fun, but also dangerous time if you and your kids are not being safe and mindful of things.
Guilford County school board chair, vice chair call for investigation into Take Back Our Schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education have accused a local nonprofit of conducting illegal political activity within the county. On Friday, Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes and Vice Chair Winston McGregor sent a letter to several state and county officials calling […]
Comments / 0