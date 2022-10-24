Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Miguel Nunez Jr. sentenced to 15 years in prison
(ABC 6 News) – A Sioux Falls, SD man who shot and killed an Austin man has been sentenced to prison. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez Jr. has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 477 days served. Nunez Jr. pleaded guilty in July to 2nd degree murder...
Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
KAAL-TV
Mower County man pleads not guilty to gun crimes
(ABC 6 News) – A Mower County man who stepped into a Rochester renters’ dispute pleaded not guilty to 2nd-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit Wednesday. Umon Moore, of Waltham, was arrested in July after a landlady’s family claimed he pointed a gun at them during an altercation involving a renter he knew.
KAAL-TV
Warrant issued for one-half of couple accused of exploiting elderly adult
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a warrant for one-half of a Chatfield couple accused of financially exploiting an older relative, after he failed to appear at a hearing Thursday. Bruce and Deborah Amundson are accused of six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, after...
Father pleads guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter in 10-year-old son's death
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A Minneapolis father has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of his 10-year-old son earlier this year.Brandon Mayberry pleaded guilty Tuesday in the April 15 incident.The charges stated that he left a gun accessible to his 10- and 12-year-old children, and the latter accidentally shot the former.Sentencing has been set for Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.Case HistoryCourt documents detail that officers were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. to a reported shooting at a downtown apartment building on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot...
fox9.com
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Man found guilty on all counts
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man charged with murder for a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub has been found guilty in Hennepin County Court. A jury found Jawan Carroll guilty Wednesday after deliberating for four hours. Carroll was charged for his role in the shooting outside of a Minneapolis...
fox9.com
Teen charged in Roseville killing that prompted shelter-in-place alert
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ramsey County has filed a felony juvenile petition against the 17-year-old accused of killing one family member and injuring two others on October 25. According to the charges, one of the suspect's sisters woke up to screaming coming from downstairs. When she ran downstairs, she...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
fox9.com
Minneapolis cell phone theft ring: 3 more suspects charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three more suspects charged with racketeering, in a case where victims’ cell phones were stolen and mobile bank accounts drained, were arrested this week and made their first court appearances on Wednesday. The suspects, Aaron Johnson, Charlie Pryor and Alfonze Stuckey were arrested for their...
boreal.org
Fourth Feeding our Future defendant admits role in fraud scheme
Photo: Abdul Abubakar Ali leaves the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on October 26, 2022, after pleading guilty to his role in an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud two government child nutrition programs. Matt Sepic | MPR News. - MPR News - October 26, 2022. Another defendant charged in an...
Jury finds Jawan Carroll guilty on all counts in deadly nightclub shootings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found a man guilty of multiple counts following a deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub.Jawan Carroll had been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.The shooting happened in May of last year outside Monarch nightclub. Police say 10 people were shot in a fight. Two of them died, including a University of St. Thomas student hit by a stray bullet."This was a completely senseless act of violence, and I am thankful that justice has been done in this case," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. "To all of...
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
willmarradio.com
Roseville teen arrested for alleged attack on family members
(Roseville MN-) One person is dead and four family members are injured after an assault in Roseville that prompted a "shelter in place" alert Tuesday morning. A caller in the home reported that a 17-year-old boy attacked several people with a weapon and fled on foot. Ramsey County authorities sent a "shelter in place" alert to a larger area than expected and the suspect was spotted outside the intended neighborhood near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Officers say the teen was arrested without incident.
KARE 11
Man sentenced to 9.75 years in prison in connection to downtown Minneapolis phone scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — It was a punch that brought to public light an ongoing, and often violent, scheme in downtown Minneapolis. Kevron Williams Gray and his friends tricked a young man into handing over his cell phone outside the Gay 90s bar late one night in July under the guise that they were adding their rap group to the victim's social media.
Jury will soon begin deliberating in Jawan Carroll murder trial
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jury deliberations could begin Wednesday in the trial for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub.Jawan Carroll faces two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.The shooting happened in May of last year outside Monarch nightclub. Police say 10 people were shot in a fight.Two of them died, including a University of St. Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.Carroll faces decades behind bars if convicted.
Mother charged after her baby tests positive for cocaine
A Minneapolis mother has been charged after her baby tested positive for cocaine. Annalee Mays, 26, was charged with child endangerment on Tuesday after toxicology reports for her child, who was born in 2021, came back with traces of cocaine. The criminal complaint says that the child was tested on...
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul man who drove into crowd of Uptown protesters pleads guilty to murder, assault
An intoxicated St. Paul man who drove into a crowd of Uptown protesters in June 2021, killing a Minneapolis woman, pleaded guilty Monday to unintentional murder and assault charges just as his case was set to go to trial. Nicholas Kraus, 36, was charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection...
Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...
Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood man accused of killing girlfriend’s 1-year-old child appears in court
On Friday morning, the man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s 17-month-old kid made his initial court appearance. Terrance Leslie’s bail was set at $2 million at the hearing on Friday. The 26-year-old Maplewood man is accused of second-degree murder for allegedly killing the kid on Tuesday, October 18, at the residence of his girlfriend.
