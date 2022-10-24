Read full article on original website
Related
Alcohol Brands Mull D2C Conversion to Regain Control of Customer Data
As alcohol brands expand their presence on third-party marketplaces such as Drizly, many are coming up against the issues that restaurants have been facing with aggregators since early in the pandemic — a lack of access to their eCommerce sales figures that keeps them from being able to make informed business decisions.
FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
itsecuritywire.com
Drizly Agrees to Tighten Data Security After Alleged Breach
Alcohol delivery app Drizly has agreed to tighten its data security and limit data collection to resolve federal regulators’ allegations that its security failures exposed the personal information of some 2.5 million customers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action Monday against Drizly, a Boston-based subsidiary of Uber that...
Medibank confirms hacker had access to data of all 3.9 million customers
Medibank has revealed all of its 3.9 million customers have had their data exposed to a hacker, in a significant escalation of the cyber-attack on the Australian health insurer. In an update to the Australian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company said that since Tuesday’s announcement that all customer data...
FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack
The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, to destroy unnecessary data and...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Use 'Have I Been Pwned' to See If Your Data Was Compromised
Data breaches have affected most of us in recent years, leading to unauthorized access to log-in credentials, financial information, and personal data. All of that can be used by criminals intent on committing fraud. To tighten up your digital security, it’s important to know which accounts have been affected. That’s...
Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
dronedj.com
Manna drone delivery CEO Bobby Healy discusses EU, US expansion
Tech entrepreneur Bobby Healy’s objective is as simple as it is enormous. He wants to use the momentum he’s created establishing Manna Aero as Ireland’s hottest aerial tech business to transform it into the biggest and best drone delivery company on the planet. And to do that, he’s readying its launch across the European Union in the coming months, with the US following hard on that.
Banks are reminding customers to keep account secure as several see similar fraudulent charges
Arvest Bank is reminding you to keep your bank account secure after some on social media are speaking out about their debit accounts being hacked.
itsecuritywire.com
FTC Targets Drizly and Its CEO Over Cybersecurity Failures That Led to Data Breach
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this week announced an administrative complaint against online alcohol marketplace Drizly and its CEO, James Cory Rellas, over the company’s poor data security practices. Although Drizly and Rellas were made aware of the company’s security flaws two years prior, a data breach that affected...
protocol.com
The FTC goes after Drizly — and issues a warning to tech CEOs
The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday it has ordered alcohol-delivery service Drizly, and its CEO James Cory Rellas, to boost the company's security posture after a breach exposed the data of roughly 2.5 million customers. The inclusion of Rellas in the FTC's complaint marks an escalation of the agency's attempts...
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Australian Clinical Labs data leaked through data breach
Australian Clinical Labs has made an official statement that it was targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack almost 8 months ago and now the stolen data is being sold on the dark web. In what appears to be an apparent ransomware attack, information is out that data of over 223,000 people were accessed and stolen by the hackers in the incident.
We can finally reconcile privacy and compliance in crypto. Here are the new technologies that will protect user data and stop illicit transactions
Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Sep. 27, months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A recent bankruptcy filing by digital asset lending platform Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of nearly half a million depositors. It illustrates a risk that arises from the transparency and traceability of the blockchain.
Why are there so many data breaches? A growing industry of criminals is brokering in stolen data
New details have emerged on the severity of the Medibank hack, which has now affected all users. Optus, Medibank, Woolworths, and, last Friday, electricity provider Energy Australia are all now among the household names that have fallen victim to a data breach. If it seems like barely a week goes by without news of another incident like this, you would be right. Cybercrime is on the rise – seven major Australian businesses were affected by data breaches in the past month alone. But why now? And who is responsible for this latest wave of cyber attacks? In large part, the increasing number...
todaynftnews.com
Equifax joins Oasis to create on-chain KYC solution and protect users’ data
Equifax, the credit reporting firm, also known for history’s one of the largest data breaches, is prepared to support the making of a data privacy service exclusively for Web3 projects. According to the announcement made by the company, it has entered in an agreement with Oasis Labs, the privacy-determined...
The Verge
Tesla’s self-driving claims are reportedly under criminal investigation
Tesla is facing a criminal probe over its claims about its driver assist technology, according to Reuters. The US Department of Justice launched an investigation late last year following more than a dozen crashes, some of which were fatal, involving the company’s Autopilot feature. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
getnews.info
Qshark Moving Company Becomes A Trailblazer In The Moving Industry With Stellar Customer Service
Qshark Moving Company was founded in 2014 by Belarusian entrepreneurs. Having been built from the ground up to become one of the largest moving companies, Qshark Moving is a testament to all entrepreneurs that the American dream can come true. California, United States – Finding a moving service that treats...
salestechstar.com
Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly
Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.
Comments / 0