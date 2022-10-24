ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

Alcohol Brands Mull D2C Conversion to Regain Control of Customer Data

As alcohol brands expand their presence on third-party marketplaces such as Drizly, many are coming up against the issues that restaurants have been facing with aggregators since early in the pandemic — a lack of access to their eCommerce sales figures that keeps them from being able to make informed business decisions.
FTC Warns Customers For Misleading Retailers

itsecuritywire.com

Drizly Agrees to Tighten Data Security After Alleged Breach

Alcohol delivery app Drizly has agreed to tighten its data security and limit data collection to resolve federal regulators’ allegations that its security failures exposed the personal information of some 2.5 million customers. The Federal Trade Commission announced the action Monday against Drizly, a Boston-based subsidiary of Uber that...
The Guardian

Medibank confirms hacker had access to data of all 3.9 million customers

Medibank has revealed all of its 3.9 million customers have had their data exposed to a hacker, in a significant escalation of the cyber-attack on the Australian health insurer. In an update to the Australian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company said that since Tuesday’s announcement that all customer data...
Benzinga

FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack

The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, to destroy unnecessary data and...
Consumer Reports.org

How to Use 'Have I Been Pwned' to See If Your Data Was Compromised

Data breaches have affected most of us in recent years, leading to unauthorized access to log-in credentials, financial information, and personal data. All of that can be used by criminals intent on committing fraud. To tighten up your digital security, it’s important to know which accounts have been affected. That’s...
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
dronedj.com

Manna drone delivery CEO Bobby Healy discusses EU, US expansion

Tech entrepreneur Bobby Healy’s objective is as simple as it is enormous. He wants to use the momentum he’s created establishing Manna Aero as Ireland’s hottest aerial tech business to transform it into the biggest and best drone delivery company on the planet. And to do that, he’s readying its launch across the European Union in the coming months, with the US following hard on that.
itsecuritywire.com

FTC Targets Drizly and Its CEO Over Cybersecurity Failures That Led to Data Breach

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this week announced an administrative complaint against online alcohol marketplace Drizly and its CEO, James Cory Rellas, over the company’s poor data security practices. Although Drizly and Rellas were made aware of the company’s security flaws two years prior, a data breach that affected...
protocol.com

The FTC goes after Drizly — and issues a warning to tech CEOs

The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday it has ordered alcohol-delivery service Drizly, and its CEO James Cory Rellas, to boost the company's security posture after a breach exposed the data of roughly 2.5 million customers. The inclusion of Rellas in the FTC's complaint marks an escalation of the agency's attempts...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Australian Clinical Labs data leaked through data breach

Australian Clinical Labs has made an official statement that it was targeted by a sophisticated cyber attack almost 8 months ago and now the stolen data is being sold on the dark web. In what appears to be an apparent ransomware attack, information is out that data of over 223,000 people were accessed and stolen by the hackers in the incident.
Fortune

We can finally reconcile privacy and compliance in crypto. Here are the new technologies that will protect user data and stop illicit transactions

Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down on Sep. 27, months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A recent bankruptcy filing by digital asset lending platform Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of nearly half a million depositors. It illustrates a risk that arises from the transparency and traceability of the blockchain.
TheConversationAU

Why are there so many data breaches? A growing industry of criminals is brokering in stolen data

New details have emerged on the severity of the Medibank hack, which has now affected all users. Optus, Medibank, Woolworths, and, last Friday, electricity provider Energy Australia are all now among the household names that have fallen victim to a data breach. If it seems like barely a week goes by without news of another incident like this, you would be right. Cybercrime is on the rise – seven major Australian businesses were affected by data breaches in the past month alone. But why now? And who is responsible for this latest wave of cyber attacks? In large part, the increasing number...
todaynftnews.com

Equifax joins Oasis to create on-chain KYC solution and protect users’ data

Equifax, the credit reporting firm, also known for history’s one of the largest data breaches, is prepared to support the making of a data privacy service exclusively for Web3 projects. According to the announcement made by the company, it has entered in an agreement with Oasis Labs, the privacy-determined...
salestechstar.com

Last Mile Delivery Management Software Company, Onfleet, Announces Partnership with Online Cannabis Marketplace Leafly

Collaboration aims to streamline delivery fulfillment and management for Leafly retailers. Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, announces a partnership and product integration with leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, Leafly. The integration is designed to provide end-to-end last mile delivery management for customers, making it easier than ever to get visibility into everything from order status, to fulfillment, driver tracking information, automated communication, and more.

