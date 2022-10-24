Read full article on original website
CBS2 visits parts of Lindenhurst, Freeport destroyed by Sandy in 2012
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- This week marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy pummeled the Tri-State Area, scarring the coastline and the people who called it home.All week, CBS News New York will revisit some of the areas hit hardest by the storm.On Tuesday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reconnected with some of the people and neighborhoods she visited a decade ago on Long Island.It was the dream house for Scott and Meral Guven."I'd seen the water view. My wife said, 'Okay, let's buy it,'" Scott Guven said.They did so never knowing the Great South Bay would, within years, begin to swallow their Lindenhurst...
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
27east.com
Head-on Crash Closes County Road 39 in Southampton
A head-on collision on County Road 39 in the Shinnecock Hills section closed the westbound and center lanes of the road on Wednesday, October 26, at approximately 3 p.m. According... more. The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Yaphank
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway, which caused gridlock during the morning commute. The crash took place in Yaphank around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the westbound side. According to the Suffolk County Police, Nassau County resident Josephine...
wshu.org
A decade after Superstorm Sandy, one resident recalls costs to Connecticut's coast
It was 10 years ago that Superstorm Sandy flooded sections of Connecticut shoreline towns from Greenwich to New London. Residents have rebuilt but not without expense. Dick Dmochowski told Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live that he saw his Fairfield house flood in real time. “Me being a stubborn...
Town of Smithtown lands statewide tournament
In what could be a boon to both the St. James/Smithtown Little League and the Town of Smithtown, the New York State Softball Championship Tournament will be held here in July of 2023 and possibly beyond. Richard Tomitz, president of SJSLL, and Peter Russo, vice president, have been working closely...
queensjewishlink.com
2022 Queens & Long Island Election Guide
Since my move from Queens to West Hempstead, I’ve had to adjust to mowing my lawn, paying higher property taxes, and encountering a very different political landscape. In Queens, elected officials and candidates have a high degree of visibility, making themselves known to voters by attending community functions, and retail politicking outside stores, shuls, and schools. To my dismay, the visibility of candidates in West Hempstead has been limited mostly to lawn signs, and the vast majority of them are for the Republican contenders.
Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
Librarian discovers L.I. road is named after KKK member
MELVILLE, N.Y. -- A college librarian is hoping to help change the course of history.She uncovered records that prove a prominent Long Island landowner had a sordid past, telling CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the local leader with a street named after him was a proud member of the Ku Klux Klan."I just think this is a shameful piece of our history," said April Lynne Earle, the librarian at Farmingdale State College.While researching century-old property records, she stumbled upon an appalling local link to the KKK."I just can't envision 200 Klansmen marching past my campus and burning a cross up the...
Long Beach residents reflect on surviving Superstorm Sandy
LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- This week marks the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.For a decade, we've been reporting on a recovery that took longer than anyone could have imagined back in October of 2012.On Long Island, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was one of the first to bring us startling images of destruction from Long Beach. She recently reconnected with some of the very same people she spoke to then to find out where and how they are now."The phone went dead, the streetlight went dead and next thing I know, it's like a Brian De...
therealdeal.com
What crash? Long Island home prices stronger than ever
Someone forgot to tell Long Island home shoppers the market was crashing. Sale prices hit new highs and bidding wars were up in Nassau and Suffolk counties last quarter. Homes sold faster than they have in the more than two decades that Jonathan Miller has been tracking them, according to his latest report for Douglas Elliman.
Driver injured after slamming into Nassau County home
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A driver was seriously hurt after slamming into a Nassau County home late Tuesday.Video shows the SUV after it careened across someone's front lawn on Newbridge Road in Hicksville.Police say around 11 p.m., a 54-year-old man tried to make a left turn but somehow ended up crashing into the home.Investigators say one person was home at the time and was not hurt.There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency
It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Early voting starts Saturday in Suffolk County
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election will get underway in Suffolk County on Saturday and continue daily through Sunday Nov. 6. Early voting will take place at 27 designated locations across the county. Registered voters may cast early ballots at any of these locations during early voting hours.
Medford 20-Year-Old Sentenced For Hate Crimes Targeting Day Laborers, Including Strangulation
A Long Island man who admitted to targeting Hispanic men before bringing them to remote locations and violently attacking them is heading to prison. Christopher Cella, age 20, of Medford, was sentenced to 3 ½ years behind bars Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Suffolk County Court after pleading guilty to multiple hate crimes, including strangulation and assault.
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
wshu.org
Hochul’s plan to divert MTA police to subways faces scrutiny from Long Island
New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to have police expand their patrols to subway stations might be derailed by officer shortages in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Hochul joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday to announce that MTA police will be deployed to subway transfers at Jamaica,...
