Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend Revealed
It looks like Alex Rodriguez has a new girlfriend. According to Page Six, the former New York Yankees star was spotted with fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Page Six said he is "enjoying spending time" with Cordeiro, and the two were seen walking "hand in hand" down the street.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares major announcement about co-host Michael Strahan live on air
GOOD Morning America’s Robin Roberts has shared a major announcement about her co-host Michael Strahan during Wednesday’s live show. The former NFL star’s colleagues, as well as fans, are sending him their congratulations in response to the big career acknowledgment he’s set to receive. During GMA...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Beach House
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally have a house together. The couple, who married in May, bought a $14.5 million beach house in Santa Barbara, California on Friday. The oceanfront property was previously owned by comedian Conan O'Brien. The property covers just over 2,100 square feet and has two bedrooms...
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Pays Emotional Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has paid an emotional tribute to her co-star Leslie Jordan, following his shocking death. Taking to Twitter, Bialik shared some photos of of Jordan, including on of the two of them together. "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," Bialik began a statement shared alongside the endearing photos.
Leslie Jordan: 911 Call Reveals Details About Car Crash Scene
Authorities have released a 911 call made from the scene of actor Leslie Jordan's car crash, and the audio reveals some new details about the tragic incident. According to ET — which obtained the recording — a bystander called for help, telling the 911 operator, "There's a man in a four-door BMW, in a grey vehicle, that crashed against the building." The caller also explained, "There's other people trying to open the car door and to get this gentleman out." The outlet also noted that Jordan was reportedly not breathing when first responders arrived.
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Shonda Rhimes Reveals She Wants to Revive One of Her Former Shows
Shonda Rhimes may be busy with her new Netflix deal, but she has a beloved series of hers that if she had the chance to revive, she would. While promoting her new Bridgerton book recently, Rhymes shocked the hosts of Good Morning America when she revealed which ABC series she'd bring back. "I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on Private Practice," she said. "We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibilities where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically."
Beloved Disney+ Show Quietly Canceled
Earth to Ned, one of the more unique original series Disney+ released, was canceled months ago. Eliza Skinner, the show's head writer and co-executive producer, shared the sad news with fans back in April. Interest in Earth to Ned was revived recently when series writer Sierra Katow asked her TikTok followers if they were familiar with it.
'Married at First Sight': Lindy Calls Out Miguel's 'Demons' on Decision Day in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Things are looking rocky for Married at First Sight couple Lindy and Miguel on Decision Day. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Lindy wonders if she can spend the rest of her life handling her husband's "demons" and "controlling demeanors." The couple...
Matthew Perry Says Cameron Diaz Punched Him in the Face on a Date
Matthew Perry recounted a painful dinner date with Cameron Diaz in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. The Friends star said he and Diaz met soon after she split from Justin Timberlake in 2007. In his book, Perry, 53, claims Diaz, 50, got "immediately stoned" during their dinner party and "wasn't interested in [him] at all." Perry said that during a game of Pictionary, after saying "something witty" to the Shrek star, she "accidentally" struck him in the face while going for his shoulder. "Are you f— kidding me?" he recalls replying.
'The Masked Singer': Robo Girl Is a TV Star
The Masked Singer had a surprise in store for audiences this week. After Robo Girl wowed the judges during last week's Andrew Lloyd Webber episode, she was shockingly unmasked at the end of the Muppets episode Wednesday. She was revealed to be a major TV star. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
'The Masked Singer': Beetle Is an Iconic TV Host
The Masked Singer Season 8 is back on track this week, with no baseball interruptions. This week's episode saw two more unmaskings and another early favorite for the championship. One of the unmasked characters was Beetle, played by an iconic television host who is still a household name. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
'Yellowstone' Season 5: Jen Landon Drops Behind-the-Scenes Snap
Yellowstone Season 5 is fast approaching, and series actress Jen Landon recently dropped a behind-the-scenes snap that teased the forthcoming new episodes. Over on Instagram, Landon — who plays ranch hand Teeter — shared a picture of herself holding a clapperboard used for filming. In the post caption, Landon wrote, "YS5 is getting closer!!!!!!!" Fans can check out the photo below.
Julia Fox Reveals 'Red Flag' Moment That Made Her Breakup With Kanye West
Julia Fox said she broke up with Kanye West at the first indication of "a red flag." Following a New Year's Eve party in 2021, Fox and West dated briefly at the beginning of the year. The couple split about a month later, in February, Fox wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. Fox briefly explained the split in a new interview with the Evening Standard via Insider. "I was just going day by day and seeing where it went," Fox told the outlet. "It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let's do it. And then real life set in, and the lifestyle wasn't sustainable. I couldn't fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag." Fox said she might have stayed in the relationship longer if it had occurred before the birth of Valentino, her one-and-a-half-year-old son, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.
Henry Silva, 'Ocean's Eleven' Actor, Dead at 95
Henry Silva, the prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. Silva passed away of natural causes on Sept. 14 at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to The New York Times. He was 95.
Khloe Kardashian Addresses Son's Rumored Name
Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate. However, she has yet to reveal her little one's name. As InTouch Weekly noted, Kardashian is responding to a rumor that she named her son "Snowy." During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kardashian shared the...
Netflix Actress Marries Singer
Wedding bells were ringing earlier this month for one beloved Netflix star and her singer boyfriend. On Oct. 11, Gong Hyo Jin, who starred in the South Korean series When the Camellia Blooms, married Kevin Oh in a romantic private wedding ceremony in New York, later taking to social media to share the exciting news with her followers.
'Teen Mom' Star Reveals Wedding Date
Jade Cline and Sean Austin have set a wedding date! The Teen Mom star posted a special kind of save the date on Instagam Tuesday as she and her husband-to-be shared the stunning results of their engagement photoshoot. Clad in a long black gown with sparkle and feather details, Cline looks lovingly at her fiancé before stealing a kiss in another shot.
Netflix Renews Comedy Series for Season 3
The Upshaws fans can rejoice as the show has been picked up for a third season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series helmed by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes and starring Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields. It focuses on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the headstart to do so. In the series, Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of the family. He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and a lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. His wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and his sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), are all trying to keep things together. Page Kennedy also stars in the show.
CBS Holiday Movie and Special Schedule Revealed
CBS is getting festive this holiday season! As Halloween approaches and spooky season nears its end, the network is already getting a head start on the merry and bright, CBS unveiling its complete 2022 holiday schedule, a lineup of movies, specials, and special holiday episodes that will get viewers in the spirit of the season.
