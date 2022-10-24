Read full article on original website
midislandtimes.com
Hospital earns Magnet designation for nursing care
Plainview Hospital has earned the coveted Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which recognizes excellence in nursing. This is the first time Plainview Hospital has been recognized with a Magnet designation and the 10th Northwell Health hospital to do so. The Magnet Recognition Program® spotlights health care...
wshu.org
How a Connecticut woman is working to improve mental health care for her immigrant community
Reena Aurora came to the United States from India in 1989. Now in Connecticut, she’s a member at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Sikh temple or Gurduwara in Norwalk. “She’s vibrant, energetic, very well spoken, very well liked in the community,” said Minti Kaur, a Sunday school teacher and community outreach team leader.
Dozens of cases of foodborne illness reported in Brooklyn in the last month: Health Department
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Cases of a foodborne illness increased in Brooklyn in the last month, a health official said Wednesday. Authorities do not yet know the cause of the increase in campylobacteriosis cases, a Department of Health and Mental Hygiene spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not specify where in Brooklyn the cases were. There have […]
wshu.org
Research on responders
Stony Brook University’s World Trade Center Health and Wellness Program has received $147 million in federal funding to expand its patient care. New York will soon seek bids for casinos in Manhattan, Bridgeport police are dealing with a staffing shortage, and Governor Hochul highlights her efforts to preserve abortion rights in New York.
NBC New York
NYC Probing Possible Foodborne Illness Outbreak in Brooklyn
This article was originally published on Oct. 26 at 12:38pm EDT by THE CITY. City health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something...
Herald Community Newspapers
Attorney General says dental group gave kids unneeded root canals
A pediatric dental group with practices in New Jersey, Vermont, and New York, including an office in Valley Stream called Pediatric Dentistry of Valley Stream, has agreed to pay more than $750,000 to settle allegations that his pediatric dentistry performed unneeded roots canals on children, according to state and federal authorities earlier this month.
Huntington repeals pregnancy termination facility code provision
The Town of Huntington board repealed an old code, Chapter 155, at its Oct. 19 meeting that limited pregnancy terminations to hospitals. The law was adopted Dec. 8, 1970, and the regulation required “justifiable abortion acts, as defined in the Penal Law of New York State, shall be performed only in a hospital duly licensed and accredited under the New York State Department of Health and having equipment and facilities acceptable to the State Hospital Review and Planning Council.”
Staten Island University Hospital named one of America’s 50 best for cardiac, coronary care
STATEN ISLAND, NY – Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) has been recognized as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery and – for the fifth consecutive year (2019-2023) – as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention, according to new research.
NBC New York
NYC Rescinds COVID Mandate for Private Employers, High-Risk Extracurriculars
Top New York City health leaders voted Tuesday to rescind the strictest-in-nation COVID vaccine mandate implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days of his administration, the last signoff needed to end the program next week. Vaccine mandates for high-risk extracurricular activities in schools will end, too.
Stony Brook University Hospital tops list of best locations for cardiac, stroke care
Healthgrades lists Stony Brook as one of the 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery in the U.S. It also named it one of the 100 best hospitals for cardiac care for nine years in a row.
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
localsyr.com
Legislators and advocates launch campaign to save NY on Gas and Oil heating costs
(WSYR-TV) – A coalition of nearly two dozen state lawmakers, consumers and climate advocates plan to launch a new effort to help New Yorkers save money on their heating bills by passing the All-Electric Building Act. According to Food & Water Watch, the new analysis shows that the Act...
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
Can you use an expired COVID home test? Sometimes. Here’s how to know when it’s OK.
The FlowFlex COVID-19 home test kits is one of the brands given out in New York City. ...and how to still score some tests for free. [ more › ]
Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
wshu.org
Protecting our railroads
Plans to bolster police presence at New York City subways are under fire from Long Island representatives at the MTA. Michael DiMassa is expected to plead guilty to stealing COVID-relief from West Haven, where New York’s gubernatorial candidates stand on curbing crime in the state, and there’s at least one issue Connecticut’s candidates for governor seem to agree on.
talkofthesound.com
Financial Advisor Who Scammed New Rochelle Woman Facing Lengthy Prison Sentence
WHITE PLAINS, NY (October 27, 2022) — Adam Belardino, the chief executive officer of the Maddox Group, pled guilty on October 20 to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to the Internal Revenue Service in connection with separate schemes to defraud clients and to fail to pay contributions made by Maddox Group employees to the Maddox Group 401(k) plan.
wshu.org
A decade after Superstorm Sandy, one resident recalls costs to Connecticut's coast
It was 10 years ago that Superstorm Sandy flooded sections of Connecticut shoreline towns from Greenwich to New London. Residents have rebuilt but not without expense. Dick Dmochowski told Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live that he saw his Fairfield house flood in real time. “Me being a stubborn...
