Stony Brook, NY

Hospital earns Magnet designation for nursing care

Plainview Hospital has earned the coveted Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), which recognizes excellence in nursing. This is the first time Plainview Hospital has been recognized with a Magnet designation and the 10th Northwell Health hospital to do so. The Magnet Recognition Program® spotlights health care...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Research on responders

Stony Brook University’s World Trade Center Health and Wellness Program has received $147 million in federal funding to expand its patient care. New York will soon seek bids for casinos in Manhattan, Bridgeport police are dealing with a staffing shortage, and Governor Hochul highlights her efforts to preserve abortion rights in New York.
STONY BROOK, NY
NYC Probing Possible Foodborne Illness Outbreak in Brooklyn

This article was originally published on Oct. 26 at 12:38pm EDT by THE CITY. City health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something...
BROOKLYN, NY
Attorney General says dental group gave kids unneeded root canals

A pediatric dental group with practices in New Jersey, Vermont, and New York, including an office in Valley Stream called Pediatric Dentistry of Valley Stream, has agreed to pay more than $750,000 to settle allegations that his pediatric dentistry performed unneeded roots canals on children, according to state and federal authorities earlier this month.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Huntington repeals pregnancy termination facility code provision

The Town of Huntington board repealed an old code, Chapter 155, at its Oct. 19 meeting that limited pregnancy terminations to hospitals. The law was adopted Dec. 8, 1970, and the regulation required “justifiable abortion acts, as defined in the Penal Law of New York State, shall be performed only in a hospital duly licensed and accredited under the New York State Department of Health and having equipment and facilities acceptable to the State Hospital Review and Planning Council.”
HUNTINGTON, NY
Gov. Hochul announces $30 million teacher residency program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of a new teacher residency program through the New York State Department of Labor. The Empire State Teacher Residency Program will match funds for local public school districts and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services who want to create a two-year residency opportunity for prospective K-12 teachers at the graduate level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Protecting our railroads

Plans to bolster police presence at New York City subways are under fire from Long Island representatives at the MTA. Michael DiMassa is expected to plead guilty to stealing COVID-relief from West Haven, where New York’s gubernatorial candidates stand on curbing crime in the state, and there’s at least one issue Connecticut’s candidates for governor seem to agree on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Financial Advisor Who Scammed New Rochelle Woman Facing Lengthy Prison Sentence

WHITE PLAINS, NY (October 27, 2022) — Adam Belardino, the chief executive officer of the Maddox Group, pled guilty on October 20 to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to the Internal Revenue Service in connection with separate schemes to defraud clients and to fail to pay contributions made by Maddox Group employees to the Maddox Group 401(k) plan.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

