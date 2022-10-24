Local lawmakers attend Alzheimer’s informational roundtable

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to Rep. Tim Dunn and Congressman Paul Gosar about how the disease impacts Arizonans

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Locals in Yuma gathered Monday morning for a roundtable to learn more about Alzheimer's.

The disease is currently affecting over 6 million Americans according to the Alzheimer's Association and is having a significant impact on Arizona.

This roundtable hosted by the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) gave locals more information about a disease that impacts one in ten people over the age of 65.

“We find it critical that this is a constant conversation we have in our community," Carol Brown said.

Locals took notes and learned the state government is fighting back against the disease.

Helping Yumans the care they need.

Local representative Tim Dunn says starting January 1, healthcare access will expand for Arizonans.

Helping cover procedures that can identify Alzheimer's in its early stages.

“One of the bills we passed this year was to have insurance pay for biomarker testing. It makes it affordable and available for you to get testing," Dunn said.

U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar also participated in the round table.

He says the disease has started making a bigger impact across the country after the pandemic.

“People put off cancer treatments, same thing with Alzheimer's. So a lot of these treatments for patients were set back," Gosar said.

And while healthcare access in Arizona expands, there’s hope for new treatments as well.

To end Alzheimer's once and for all.

“We absolutely believe it’s coming, we all have to do our part," Brown said.

WACOG is also inviting the community to their Alzheimer's walk on November 12.

