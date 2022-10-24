ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season

By Matt Donnelly
 3 days ago
Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson -run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season .

Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson.

Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”

“As an admirer of Fifth Season, I am thrilled to partner and deepen our relationship with the entire team. Jackson Pictures is committed to support all artistry and deliver inspiring story-telling with a global reach. We’re grateful for the opportunity to entertain in all forms and contribute to culture with the backing of a premium brand,” said Jackson.

Fifth Season’s Alexis Garcia, executive vice president of film, and Joe Hipps, president of TV development and production, said they “look forward to collaborating with Jackson Pictures to create compelling and inspiring films and series for audiences around the globe.”

Jackson is currently in post-production on the Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci. The company most recently produced Amazon Studio’s “All the Old Knives” and Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar nominated “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Jacksons credits also include “Molly’s Game” and David Ayer’s “End of Watch.” They will next produce Spike Lee’s musical based on the breakthrough Pfizer drug Viagra, and are developing the feature adaptation of Leyna Krow’s short story “The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets with Zoë Kravitz at Warner Bros.

After executive roles at The Mark Gordon Company and IM Global, in 2018 Jackson founded Jackson Pictures (JKSN), a film and television company with Joanne Lee heading development and production. Jackson is a member of the PGA and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Variety

Variety

