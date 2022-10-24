Podcast: The good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS
U-T sports editor Jay Posner and Padres writer Kevin Acee look back at the good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
U-T sports editor Jay Posner and Padres writer Kevin Acee look back at the good, bad and ugly for the Padres in the NLCS.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/
Comments / 0