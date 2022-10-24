ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Brownstone Releases First Single In 25 Years, “All I Want”

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4cDI_0il0sCSP00

Famed R&B group Brownstone is back with their first new release in 25 years. Now comprised of founding member, Nicci Gilbert , Teisha Brown (who joined the group in 2007), and new member, Arin Jackson, the trio has released “All I Want.” The record is the lead single from the group’s upcoming third album, Back Again.

“All I Want,” produced by Marcus Devine, is about convincing a partner that they are the only one with your attention.

More from VIBE.com

“BROWNSTONE IS BACK…But we will never forgot the Iconic Foundation this Legacy was built on….From The Bottom Up was almost 30 years ago…90’s VIBES,” the trio wrote ahead of the single’s release.

In a separate post , they spoke about their legacy and their future . “Looking Back on the past 30 years, grateful for the ladies who contributed on the first & second album. It’s a NEW DAY & We are Looking Forward to the 3rd Album & the next 30 years of BROWNSTONE!”

Brownstone released their debut album, From the Bottom Up , in 1995 with founding members Gilbert, Mimi Doby, and Maxee Maxwell. Their hit single, “If You Love Me,” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Doby left the group in 1995, citing bronchitis and strife with her other members. She was replaced with Kina Cosper, but when the group disbanded in 1998 and reunited in 2007, Gilbert and Maxwell returned with Teisha Brown as their new member.

Maxwell died on February 27, 2015, at age 46 due to an accidental fall.

Brownstone reunited in 2019 to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary with Gilbert, Doby, and Brown at Essence Fest ‘s 25th anniversary. Cosper “respectfully declined” to participate. In tandem with their latest single, the trio also released an uplifting anthem, “I’m Not Giving Up.”

Both songs will appear on the new album. Listen to “All I Want” below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
Vibe

Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Vibe

Maxwell Issues “The Maxwell Challenge” After Dance Moves Go Viral

Maxwell sees all and this was proven on late Monday night (Oct. 24) when the Urban Hang Suite crooner issued a dance challenge to those trolling his moves after a video of him performing went viral. In a clip shared by entrepreneur Kashmir Thompson, the Haitian-Puerto Rican singer is seen getting down to his 2016 groove, “Lake By The Ocean,” which earned him the nickname Maxwell Thee Stallion during his tour earlier this year. Thompson captioned the post, “Maxwell ain’t got a single song that calls for this.”More from VIBE.comLil Uzi Vert Announces 2023 TourBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Confirmed For Summer...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest First-Week Sales Of His Career

Lil Baby‘s It’s Only Me has topped the Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales of his career so far. According to Billboard, the Atlanta rapper’s latest LP debuted at No. 1 on the chart after earning roughly 216,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Of that figure, 209,000 came from SEA (streaming equivalent albums) units, equating to 88.97 million on-demand song streams.
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Vibe

Is Keke Wyatt Preparing To Have Her 12th Child?

After welcoming her 11th child back in May, Keke Wyatt reveals she may be ready to expand her family yet again. Wyatt, 40, appeared on TV One’s Uncensored: Unscripted where she spoke on her dreams of having a large family as a child and the struggles of balancing her career and being an active parent.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear" Minion-Themed 2nd Birthday PartyJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And FriendsJhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy “I always said when I was a little girl I wanted a lot of children,” she revealed before...
Vibe

Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing.  “I’m also...
TENNESSEE STATE
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday With Sweet Video: Watch

So sweet! Kim Kardashian started off her birthday festivities by creating a special video for herself with help from her 9-year-old daughter, North. The mother-daughter duo took to TikTok on Thursday, October 20, to share a clip that they created to ring in Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. “Moms birthday TikTok 🥳,” the reality star’s eldest child captioned a short video of the pair lip-syncing to “Remember” by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Four Buffalo Teens Killed While Attempting TikTok’s “Kia Challenge”

Four teenagers from Buffalo, N.Y., were killed in a car crash stemming from a TikTok trend.  The Buffalo News reports that Marcus Webster, Swazine Swindle, Kevin Payne, and Ahjanae Harper, ages 14-19, died while attempting the “Kia Challenge” — a viral trend that finds users hotwiring and stealing Kias with USB-C cables. The victims were driving the stolen vehicle and crashed on Monday morning (Oct. 26), ejecting them during a single-vehicle rollover. More from VIBE.comMusic Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring MessageTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of...
BUFFALO, NY
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
Vibe

Anderson .Paak, H.E.R. Fall In And Out Of Love In “Where I Go” Video

The new NxWorries’ “Where I Go” music video is out and Anderson .Paak’s teaser clips finally have context. Directed by .Paak, the nostalgic visual follows the crooner, 36, and H.E.R., 25, who sings on the record as their once-happy albeit fictional relationship comes to a screeching halt. In the video, an unfaithful .Paak seeks advice from producer Knxwledge—the other half of NxWorries—while his relationship crumbles around him.More from VIBE.comLucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk SonicAnderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration Despite his attempts to woo...
Vibe

Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
GEORGIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?

Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
Vibe

Vibe

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy