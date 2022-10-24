Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time after reminding Devin Booker of how many championships he's won
Klay Thompson and Devin Booker got into it in a game Tuesday night, with the Warriors star reminding the Suns guard of his championships.
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Ex-NBA forward blasts Karl-Anthony Towns over Anthony Edwards comments
A former NBA forward is unloading on Karl-Anthony Towns this week. The Minnesota Timberwolves star Towns made headlines after Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with his critical comments about teammate Anthony Edwards. Towns publicly called out Edwards for his poor diet and for not taking care of his body. You can read Towns’ full remarks here.
theScore
Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer
Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
Charles Barkley Is Offered $10,000 By Shaquille O'Neal To Spell 'Spectacular'
The hoop analyst's effort got the "Inside the NBA" crew cracking up.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
Jayson Tatum's Air Jordan Collection Remains Undefeated
Analyzing the Air Jordan sneakers worn by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Jay Williams says Lakers should consider trading LeBron, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook
LeBron James is 0-4 to start a season for the first time since his rookie year in 2003, and according to ESPN’s Jay Williams, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers need to be contemplating a full tear-down of the roster with seemingly little hope to contend this season. In a...
Steph Curry: Klay Thompson Didn't Deserve Ejection
Steph Curry didn't believe Klay Thompson deserved an ejection
Jazz were willing to do favorable Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers, who are 0-3 this season, haven’t traded Russell Westbrook, and fans are growing even more anxious about the team’s prospects. L.A. aggressively explored multiple trade offers over the last several months, but apparently it wasn’t able to find one it found palatable enough.
InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
Steve Nash, Nets react to Ben Simmons fouling out again in latest loss
The Brooklyn Nets suffered a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their second game of the regular season as star guard Ben Simmons fouled out. The 3-time All-Star has now fouled out in two of the three games the Nets have played in the 2022-23 season and he only had seven points and eight assists in 25 minutes of play.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice
Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
Cowboys Expected To Sign Free Agent Cornerback After Losing Jourdan Lewis To Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their dominant defense on Sunday. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot during the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions and is believed to be out for the remainder of the season. As a result, Dallas is turning to a free agent ...
CBS Sports
Neiman Marcus is selling a two-on-two game against Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr. in Christmas catalog
The chance to live out any basketball fan's fantasy can be yours this holiday season for the low price of $333,333. That is what Neiman Marcus is charging for the opportunity to play a game of two-on-two with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. In the 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
