Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Magic: 'Hard pill to swallow' for Kareem when LeBron becomes all-time scorer

Magic Johnson doesn't think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is happy about the prospect of giving up his title as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Johnson, who played with Abdul-Jabbar for 10 seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay" how he thinks his former teammate will handle LeBron James passing him on the all-time scoring list.
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Absent from Thursday's practice

Gay didn't practice Thursday since he was feeling under the weather, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Both Gay and Walker Kessler were unable to participate in Thursday morning's practice session due to illnesses. It's unclear whether either will be unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Gay is held out against Denver, Talen Horton-Tucker is a strong candidate to see increased minutes.
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday

Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
