Read full article on original website
Related
DBLTAP
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector's Edition contents including DLC plus physical bonuses, price, how to pre-order and more.
DBLTAP
Resident Evil Village Mac Release Date Information
Resident Evil Village and its DLC will soon be playable on Mac.
DBLTAP
How to Download Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Demo
Players can download Resident Evil Village Gold edition through their consoles store and through Steam on PC.
Paranormal Tales Release Date Information
Paranormal Tales is an upcoming psychological horror game releasing on Steam.
Resident Evil Cloud Release Dates for Switch
Resident Evil Cloud games will be releasing on Switch within the next few months.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date
Team Ninja's upcoming action-adventure Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set to launch in March 2023.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
How do Zip Rails Work in Newest Apex Legends Map
Zip Rails are the newest addition coming to Apex Legends. With the addition of a new map on Nov. 1, players can look forward to new features. Respawn Entertainment is constantly trying to evolve the way teams rotate around Apex Legends. The game already has a fast pace meta, but it can be difficult to balance that movement. Especially when it comes to movement around the map. Respawn has added vehicles or different map features to help with the process and Broken Moon is no different.
DBLTAP
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
PlayStation Plus November Free Games Leaked Again
The upcoming PlayStation Plus free game offerings have been leaked once again, this time for November 2022.
DBLTAP
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Mastery Challenges Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Weapons Mastery Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Is Return to Silent Hill Based on Silent Hill 2?
Return to Silent Hill, a new movie adapting Konami's Silent Hill video game franchise, will be based on Silent Hill 2.
Sony Building Studio to Support Naughty Dog on Unannounced Game
Sony is building a new support studio for Uncharted and Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, per a job listing.
Top 5 Settings to Make Your Aim Better in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has long been touted as perhaps the shooter in the genre with the highest skill ceiling thanks to its emphasis on tracking likely being the most you'll see out there. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights...
DBLTAP
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Perks: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from its full release, and Activision have listed all the Perks coming to the multiplayer mode at launch. Despite campaign early access having been live for a few days already, many are looking forward to the game's upcoming multiplayer. With that comes the anticipation of the mode's launch features, including the many Perks players will be able to utilize. Perks have been given a bit of an overhaul in the upcoming game, introducing Perk Packages which are equipped as part of a Multiplayer Loadout.
Phil Spencer: Xbox Prices to Rise 'At Some Point'
Xbox head Phil Spencer has indicated a price increase may be on the way for Xbox consoles, games or subscription services.
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed on Xbox Game Pass?
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has finally released and fans are wondering if they can answer the call on Xbox Game Pass.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0