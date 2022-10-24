ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

hotelnewsresource.com

116 All-Suite Hyatt House Houston Energy Corridor Hotel in Katy Fwy, Houston, TX for Sale

116 All-Suite Hotel with Fully-Equipped Kitchens on 2.8-Acre Prime Real Estate Strategically situated on a 2.8-acre on Interstate 10. The property is a 116 all-suite hotel with fully equipped kitchens in the Houston Energy Corridor, an advocate for one of Houston’s premier business centers and destinations. This is an area within the Houston MSA where there is no zoning restriction.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Waterless car detail shop No-H2O plans grand opening event for new Shepherd Drive site

The company uses no water in an effort to be mindful of water shortages in the area and prevent chemicals from entering drainage systems. (Courtesy Facebook) After opening earlier this year, an official grand opening will take place Nov. 8 for a new location of No-H2O, a waterless car dry cleaning and detailing shop, at 1345 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant

Oxberry Group is developing a retail and office space at 1515 Studemont St., Houston, south of the Katy Freeway and near Heights Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy Oxberry Group) Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023

This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete

Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Houston

If you're a food lover, Houston, Texas, is the place for you! With so many great restaurants, it can take time to figure out where to start. Yummy pizza at a pizzeria.Image by gaurav tiwari from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
