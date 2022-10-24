Read full article on original website
hotelnewsresource.com
116 All-Suite Hyatt House Houston Energy Corridor Hotel in Katy Fwy, Houston, TX for Sale
116 All-Suite Hotel with Fully-Equipped Kitchens on 2.8-Acre Prime Real Estate Strategically situated on a 2.8-acre on Interstate 10. The property is a 116 all-suite hotel with fully equipped kitchens in the Houston Energy Corridor, an advocate for one of Houston’s premier business centers and destinations. This is an area within the Houston MSA where there is no zoning restriction.
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
Eater
Houston’s Beloved Barbecue Joint, the Pit Room, Is Expanding to Memorial City
Montrose’s barbecue restaurant, the Pit Room, is bringing its Central Texas-style barbecue, meaty tacos, and homemade desserts to Memorial City next year — but in a bigger way. Located at 10301-A Katy Freeway in Memorial City, the Pit Room’s second location is slated to open in early fall...
Waterless car detail shop No-H2O plans grand opening event for new Shepherd Drive site
The company uses no water in an effort to be mindful of water shortages in the area and prevent chemicals from entering drainage systems. (Courtesy Facebook) After opening earlier this year, an official grand opening will take place Nov. 8 for a new location of No-H2O, a waterless car dry cleaning and detailing shop, at 1345 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston.
Shenandoah looks to 2023 to begin long-awaited David Memorial Drive extension
Shenandoah City Council met Oct. 26 to discuss items, including a David Memorial Drive extension. (Screenshot via city of Shenandoah) Officials in the city of Shenandoah announced the expected successful funding of a long-planned project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 with cooperation from other governmental bodies in the area.
The beachside Pier 6 Bungalows in Galveston Bay are now half-price
A stay at this San Leon destination will also score you a discount on dinner.
Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant
Oxberry Group is developing a retail and office space at 1515 Studemont St., Houston, south of the Katy Freeway and near Heights Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy Oxberry Group) Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
cw39.com
Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
District burger joint Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack serves plates from under the highway
Houston bison burger ($12.25): A bison patty is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese grilled onion, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. (Photos by George Wiebe/Community Impact) From icehouse to casual burger joint to Houston staple, Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack has evolved alongside the city it calls home. Originally located on the...
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Oct. 28-30
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 28-30. (Community Impact staff) Stage Right at The Crighton is performing "Rent" in Conroe on Oct. 21-30 and Nov. 4-6. 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. showtimes. $26). 234 Main St., Conroe. 936-441-7469. www.stage-right.org. Oct 29: Go trunk-or-treating. First...
Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks
Family members of a missing persons case from 36 years ago received some closure after officials identified skeletal remains.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023
This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Juice bar concept Clean Juice firms Sugar Land opening date
Juice bar concept Clean Juice has scheduled Dec. 6 as its opening date for a new Sugar Land location. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A juice bar concept opening in Sugar Land has firmed its December grand opening date. Clean Juice will hold its grand opening Dec. 6 at 4779 Sweetwater Blvd.,...
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
Best Restaurants in Houston
If you're a food lover, Houston, Texas, is the place for you! With so many great restaurants, it can take time to figure out where to start. Yummy pizza at a pizzeria.Image by gaurav tiwari from Pixabay.
Thieves pose as customers, steal $1K worth of luxury hair in north Houston, shop manager says
When security tried to stop one of the suspects, he said he had a gun and would hurt the loss prevention officer if he got involved, and it was all caught on camera.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
