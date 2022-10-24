ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

16-year old charged with Attempted Murder after shooting at home

By Michael Sipes
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY ) — A 16-year old is charged with 18 counts of a Attempted Second Degree Murder after shooting at a home and vehicle in Franklin.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Iberia Street and Oakdale street on October 1st. Officer say when the arrived on the scene they found bullet holes in the home and a vehicle. No one was injured.

On Friday morning, a 16-year old male was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

He is charged with 18 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, aggravated criminal damage to property – 2 counts, illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and criminal street gang activity.

The juvenile has been released pending juvenile court.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing and there may be additional arrests.

