Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs Alabama game time announced

By Trinity Velazquez
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University and University of Alabama game time has been set.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Tigers will play against the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will take place in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 5. This will be the sixth home game for LSU.

LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) recently moved back into the Top 25 Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 . Alabama  (7-1, 4-1 SEC) is ranked in the sixth spot.

Where to watch the game:

TV: ESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Netowrk

