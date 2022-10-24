LSU vs Alabama game time announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University and University of Alabama game time has been set.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Tigers will play against the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. The game will take place in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 5. This will be the sixth home game for LSU.
LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) recently moved back into the Top 25 Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 . Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) is ranked in the sixth spot.
Where to watch the game:
TV: ESPN
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Netowrk
