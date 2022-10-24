Read full article on original website
Undefeated AHSTW continues playoff run with Southwest Valley rematch
(Avoca) -- AHSTW football is two wins away from another trip to Cedar Falls. The A No. 3 Vikings must get past a familiar foe to get closer. AHSTW survived a first-round scare last week, shaking off an early deficit en route to a 46-21 win over Westwood. "We were...
Kuemper surges after first dropping set, downs Missouri Valley in regional finals
(Harlan) -- For the first time since 2019, the Kuemper Catholic Knights (38-4) are headed to the Class 2A state volleyball tournament. Kuemper took down Missouri Valley in four sets (15-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-15) in the regional final Wednesday. “We knew it was going to be about runs, because [Missouri...
Ashland-Greenwood opens another playoff appearance with familiar foe
(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn. The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row...
Ankeny Christian Academy qualifies for first state tournament with sweep of Sidney
(Atlantic) -- Ankeny Christian Academy made history on Wednesday night, claiming their first state volleyball qualification with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 win over Sidney in a 1A regional final. The Eagles (36-3) won a 14-tie opening set before controlling much of the second and third frames and held off a...
Harlan begins title defense against MOC-Floyd Valley
(Harlan) -- Harlan's quest for a 14th state championship begins Friday as the 3A No. 1 Cyclones embark on their 41st playoff appearance. The Cyclones have missed the postseason only twice in the last 41 seasons, securing their latest trip with an 8-1 regular season. As you might expect from...
Mound City showing progress, emphasizing fast start in playoff opener
(Mound City) -- Mound City football comes into the postseason at 2-7, but pleased with the progress they made through the season. "Our record hasn't been great this year," Coach Taylor Standerford said. "But we've gotten better each week. I've been extremely pleased with this team." The Panthers are coming...
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/27): Omaha nabs four-set win
(KMAland) -- Omaha picked up a four-set win in the Summit League while Iowa and UMKC both lost on Thursday in regional college volleyball.
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
Riverside stuns Gehlen for first state tournament trip
(Denison) -- The scrappy style that put Riverside volleyball in a regional final led the Bulldogs past a perennial power and into the program's first-ever state tournament appearance on Wednesday. Riverside outdueled 1A No. 3 Gehlen Catholic, denying them a sixth consecutive state tournament trip with a memorable 25-19, 25-23,...
Woodbine's Bendgen entering State XC with lofty goals
(Woodbine) -- Woodbine's Landon Bendgen is aiming high at Friday's State Cross Country Meet. The talented runner has earned the right to set big goals after an impressive showing at last week's state qualifier in Corning. "That was a tough course," Bendgen said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I feel...
East Atchison rolls Rock Port for third-straight district title
(Oregon) – The East Atchison volleyball team captured its third-straight district title and punched their ticket to a State Sectional with a sweep of Rock Port Tuesday night. The Wolves outlasted the Blue Jays in a marathon first set, before making quick work of their opponent for a 31-29,...
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
3 Maryville volleyball players earn All-District honors
(KMAland) -- Three Maryville volleyball players have been honored with All-District honors. Rylee Vierthaler and Kennedy Kurz were both named First Team selections while Anastyn Pettlon was picked to the Second Team. Maryville dropped a four-set district final to Benton on Monday night.
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
David Porter was right
Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit
Mickey Joseph made a mistake in responding to a reporter's question about a recent commit to the program.
Des Moines, Council Bluffs school districts investigate incident after football game
Des Moines Public School is investigating an incident that occurred after the Thomas Jefferson football game against Des Moines Hoover on Friday night in Council Bluffs. Des Moines Hoover head coach Theo Evans claimed students from T.J. were yelling obscenities, calling his players racial slurs, throwing objects at them and shoving cameras and phones in their face, according to a Facebook post shared after the game.
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
(Red Oak) -- Investigators believe high winds may have rekindled a grass fire from two weeks ago and burned 750 acres near Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after a small fire in a ditch was reported late Sunday afternoon, but within three minutes it was spreading north and they weren't sure it could be stopped. Nearly 12 dozen firefighters from 18 different departments responded. Two fire fighters received what Hamman describes as very minor burns. Hamman credits the dozen farmers on tractors, pulling discs and cutting fire breaks in the fields, for stopping the fire from spreading to the western half of the county.
