Harvest Block Party in Downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The public is invited to a Solstice mask-making event at a Harvest Block Party happening Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event is slated for the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street and will include vendors, music, games, pumpkin carving demonstrations, a community dining table and The post Harvest Block Party in Downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Empty Bowls returns to Santa Maria after 3 years
Wednesday's event takes place at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online or at the door.
Noozhawk
105 W De La Guerra St K2, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Enjoy the best of downtown living at Paseo Chapala! This luxury 2BD|2BA residence is one of the few units in the coveted development to offer a south-facing balcony with views towards the mountains and ocean and a private, 1-car garage. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and includes a chef's kitchen with large island and plenty of storage, a living room fireplace and sliding French doors to the tiled balcony. The residence has been upgraded with convenient built-ins and a private office tucked away off the patio. Located just moments away from restaurants, museums, shopping, theaters, cafes, beaches, the harbor and all that State Street, Paseo Nuevo and downtown Santa Barbara have to offer, this residence is a rare find.
Santa Barbara’s oldest retirement home celebrates 65th anniversary
Wood Glen Retirement Home: Santa Barbara's oldest retirement center celebrates 65th anniversary The post Santa Barbara’s oldest retirement home celebrates 65th anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evicted Creston horses in need of new home
Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
Child advocates are sworn in as demand for volunteers grows in Santa Maria
Ten court-appointed special advocates were sworn in at Santa Maria Juvenile Court on Monday. They’re setting out to make sure that abused and neglected children have someone looking out for them.
Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family
Have you ever looked at someone who’s homeless and asked, How did they end up there? Was it something they did? Are they doing anything to change their situation? Gina’s journey, is just one story that answers those questions. The post Tipline Investigation: Gina’s Journey, a homeless woman’s pursuit to reunite her family appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara
Local photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara The post Local pet photographer turns shelter dogs into models to help them get adopted in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Awarded Over $17MM in Transportation Grants
PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles was recently recommended for a $13.8 million grant to improve the Niblick Corridor from Creston Road to Spring Street. The project will enhance Niblick’s four lanes while providing separate facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians. The planned improvements include paving, infill...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria-Bonita School District celebrates Red Ribbon Week
Elementary and junior high school students in Santa Maria are celebrating Red Ribbon Week through Friday, and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District has organized student dress-up days all week to commemorate the national campaign that aims to prevent drug and alcohol use among youth. Some students will be wearing their...
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 17, 2022. 06:42— Luis Alberto...
New Times
The Remedy is a new venture in Paso to educate patrons on the art of cocktail crafting
The Alchemists' Garden in downtown Paso Robles is about to get a lot more cerebral. Make reservations for Thursday, Friday, or Saturday for slots between 7 and 10 p.m. and ask for The Remedy. When you get to the Vine Street restaurant, the host will lead you through a side door, and after a minute-long walk down the street, they'll open another vine-covered door to lead you into a small, dark room resembling a professor's study.
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center recent $1 million donation allows the center to invest in latest medical equipment including the center's newest ultrasound system. The post Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Oct. 22-23
Magdalena Tweetie Diaz, age 69, of San Miguel, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. John Alan Stringer, age 78, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. The Paso...
theregistrysocal.com
Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM
SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
Sfvbj.com
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
