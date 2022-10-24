Vote for the Treasure Valley boys, girls soccer players of the week (Oct. 17 to 23)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman soccer player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes, not scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kunie Hirai, Boise: Scored a goal in each game at the 5A state tournament to lead the Brave to their first championship since 2013 .

Asia Lawyer, Centennial: Provided the game-winning goal in the first and second rounds of the 5A state tournament to lead the Patriots to a second-place finish.

Gracie Rhodes, Bishop Kelly: Scored twice in a 2-0 win vs. Twin Falls for the 4A state title. She also scored in a 4-0 win vs. Shelley in the first round.

Katie Kaba, Vallivue: Posted back-to-back shutouts to lead the Falcons to the 4A consolation title . She finished the weekend with 19 saves in three games.

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland: Recorded a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Teton in the first round of the 3A state tournament, giving her 100 goals this season.

BOYS SOCCER

Kyle Atkinson, Timberline: Scored the lone goal as the Wolves beat Boise 1-0 to repeat as 5A state champions . He also set up the only goal in a 1-0 win vs. Lake City in the semifinals.

Daniel Hirai, Boise: Scored a golden goal in the first round of the 5A state tournament, then set up the winning goal in the semifinals to lead the Brave back to the finals.

Fabian Arguello, Caldwell: Converted the game-winning penalty kick as the Cougars topped Bishop Kelly in a shootout for the 4A state championship.

Justin McGrew, Bishop Kelly: Didn’t allow a single goal and made 10 saves as the eighth-seeded Knights made an underdog run to the 4A state finals.