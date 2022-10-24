ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Annual DreamKeepers Membership Appreciation Event

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaE5O_0il0qLKW00

DreamKeepers Project Inc. held its 17th annual Membership Appreciation Event “A Morning of Coffee, Food and Friends” Oct. 17 at a private residence in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event featured an exclusive cooking demonstration by celebrity chef Luke Morganstern of Dolce Pane e Vino in Rancho Santa Fe, as well as shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors featuring jewelry and artful items for the home.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Visit dreamkeepersproject.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined

The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
POWAY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Interfaith Community Services Grand Opening of the Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center

Interfaith Community Services repurposed a 77-room motel into the Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center. Here we will offer recuperative care for people overcoming homelessness, physical and mental illness, and recovery. The project was made possible by a $6,000,000 capital grant from the San Diego board Supervisors. “Our goal...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market

City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
LA MESA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Pier View Way Bridge & Lifeguard Headquarters Improvement Project

Access to the Oceanside Municipal Pier is provided by the concrete structure known as the Pier View Way Bridge, which also incorporates. the City’s Lifeguard Headquarters. This structure was built in 1927 and is showing its age despite maintenance through the years. The. bridge needs significant reconstruction or restoration...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life San Diego

Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD

Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County

The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star

Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
KPBS

More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused

In its first, new monthly report on Tuesday, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said for every 10 people who find housing, 13 more become homeless in San Diego County. Mama Heather is one of those people without a permanent home. She formerly lived at Harborside Park in Chula Vista until she was pushed out, and now lives in a tent downtown.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Helgren’s Sportfishing Oceanside Whale Watching Sports Fishing

Helgren’s Sports Fishing operates out of Oceanside Harbor. Whale-watching cruises operate from December through April. Whale-watching tours last about two hours, and the captain fully narrates each trip. Whale Watching and Sea Life Adventures are offered seasonally out of Oceanside Harbor. During the summer, you may spot blue whales,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
411
Followers
719
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy