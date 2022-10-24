ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
wamc.org

NYS begins rehabilitation of Guy Park Manor along Erie Canal

New York state has started restoration work on the historic Guy Park Manor along the Erie Canal and Mohawk River in the City of Amsterdam. The structure, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was severely damaged by Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee. New York State...
AMSTERDAM, NY
cnyhomepage.com

PHOTOS: Public art in three more Glens Falls spots

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arts District of Glens Falls has been at it again. Over the month of October, three artists were tasked with bringing public art to life on electrical boxes in Glens Falls. The three were given a deadline of Halloween to get the job...
GLENS FALLS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today’s tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Adirondack Explorer

The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees

Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Early Voting Starts Saturday – There Are 5 Sites in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga County Board of Elections and the city of Saratoga Springs announced the Recreation Center at 15 Vanderbilt Ave. will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 General Election. The Saratoga County Board of Elections’ other early voting sites include Wilton Gavin Park...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy