Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
NYS begins rehabilitation of Guy Park Manor along Erie Canal
New York state has started restoration work on the historic Guy Park Manor along the Erie Canal and Mohawk River in the City of Amsterdam. The structure, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was severely damaged by Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee. New York State...
PHOTOS: Public art in three more Glens Falls spots
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arts District of Glens Falls has been at it again. Over the month of October, three artists were tasked with bringing public art to life on electrical boxes in Glens Falls. The three were given a deadline of Halloween to get the job...
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today’s tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
The Adirondacks may lose more beech trees
Beech trees in the Adirondacks are facing a new threat: Beech leaf disease. First spotted in Ohio in 2012, the disease has spread throughout much of western New York, Long Island, and lower Hudson Valley. Its origins are unknown. In June, the state Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed its presence...
Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County
Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.
Cohoes road closure notice for Saturday
A Cohoes road closure has been issued for Central Avenue on Saturday.
Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building
Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
Saratoga PLAN for the future event raises $100k
On Thursday, October 20, over 150 guests attended Saratoga PLAN's first-ever PLAN for the Future event.
1985: Fire at a "horse farm" reveals largest cocaine processing lab in the U.S.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WRGB) — There's nothing more peaceful than a rural stretch of farmland. But 37 years ago, a quiet farm in Montgomery County exploded into the headlines. A dangerous cash crop wasn’t being planted in the soil. It was being manufactured in a lab. Rewind to 1984—a...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Early Voting Starts Saturday – There Are 5 Sites in Saratoga County
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga County Board of Elections and the city of Saratoga Springs announced the Recreation Center at 15 Vanderbilt Ave. will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 General Election. The Saratoga County Board of Elections’ other early voting sites include Wilton Gavin Park...
Troy PD: Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian
A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night.
