deltastate.edu
DSU’s Entertainment Industry Studies Program Named a Top Music Business School
CLEVELAND, Miss.—For the first time, Delta State University’s Entertainment Industry Studies program is named among Billboard magazine’s Top Music Business Schools in 2022. The news appeared in the October 11 issue of the magazine. The exclusive list places Delta State University alongside renowned programs such as Abbey...
‘Till’ movie to screen at Mound Bayou
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmett Till was kidnapped by white men in Mississippi and was killed over accusations the Black teenager had flirted with a white woman in a country store in 1955. Now, his story will make its way to theaters on Friday, October 28 in the movie “Till.” The film depicts the story […]
panolian.com
Moore-Michaels wed Oct. 22
Brian Alan Moore of Oxford and Victoria Michaels of Batesville were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lamar Park in Oxford. Wade Myles officiated. The new bride is the daughter of Jeffrey David Michaels, Sr., and Marcella Ann Michaels, and the granddaughter of Nancy Elizabeth McCoy and George E. McCoy.
wtva.com
The Grenada High School Band brings back the gold for the 75th time
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada High School Marching Band won superior ratings in every category at Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championships in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday. The marching band had the highest scores in music, color guard, general effect, and in visual. These honors landed the band...
panolian.com
25 Years & Growing: Blauer thanks employees for business success with anniversary celebration
Blauer Manufacturing hosted a 25th anniversary celebration for its Mississippi facility on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at their Batesville location on Crown Dr., in the Harmon Industrial Park. Employees and guests were treated to a catered lunch by Taylor Grocery and company CEO Michael Blauer came from his Boston headquarters to take part.
panolian.com
Pizza restaurant only C in recent inspections
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted almost 50 food service inspections, including initial permits, in Panola County between Aug.10 and Oct. 24 with all but one facility receiving grades of A or B. A Batesville pizza restaurant was the lone C grade during the period.. Restaurants and other food facilities...
‘A death sentence’: Delta hospital faces closure as negotiations with UMMC stall
Greenwood Leflore Hospital could close by the end of November as negotiations between the hospital and the University of Mississippi Medical Center stall, interim CEO Gary Marchand told staff in a memo Tuesday. After waves of layoffs and service reductions over the last few months, hospital administrators had hoped to stay afloat until the end […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
wtva.com
Grenada murderer denied parole after objection from victim's family
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A convicted murderer will not be granted parole after objection from the victim’s family. Frederick Bell has been in prison for the 1991 murder of Bert Bell [no relation]. He was set to be released from prison earlier this fall but the victim’s family objected...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
deltadailynews.com
Volunteer Fire Department Responds to Accident
The Bolivar County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single vehicle roll over accident along Highway 61. The jaws of life and other tools were used to rescue two people who were trapped inside of a vehicle. Pafford EMS ambulances and helicopters were on the scene to provide medical care.
deltadailynews.com
Cleveland Police Investigate Two Fatal Shootings
Cleveland Police are investigating two fatal shootings. The first one happened near the 500 block of Lee Street. When officers arrived on the scene, there were four victims with gunshot wounds. One victim did not survive. They’re also investigating another incident that occurred near Johnson Avenue. At this location, officers...
