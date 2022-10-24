Pasco County Schools approved for after-school meals program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools announced on Monday that a total of 51 schools have been approved to participate in the Afterschool Meals Program.

The Afterschool Meals Program is a subset of the Child Care Food Program. The program is designed to provide nutritious meals to children participating in afterschool programs on campus.

Approved schools hosting programs and activities (including PLACE) after school hours will be able to provide meals.

The following schools have been approved for the program:

Anclote Elementary

Calusa Elementary

Centennial Elementary

Chasco Elementary

C. W. Taylor Elementary

Cotee River Elementary

Cypress Elementary

Fox Hollow Elementary

Gulf Highlands Elementary

Gulf Trace Elementary

Gulfside Elementary

James M. Marlowe Elementary

Lacoochee Elementary

M. P. Locke Elementary

Moon Lake Elementary

New River Elementary

Pasco Elementary

Quail Hollow Elementary

Richey Elementary

R.B. Cox Elementary

San Antonio Elementary

Schrader Elementary

Seven Springs Elementary

Shady Hills Elementary

Sunray Elementary

Mary Giella Elementary

West Zephyrhills Elementary

Woodland Elementary

Bayonet Middle

Centennial Middle

Chasco Middle

Crews Lake Middle

Gulf Middle

Hudson Middle

Pasco Middle

Paul R. Smith Middle

R.B. Stewart Middle

River Ridge Middle/High

Anclote High

Fivay High

Gulf High

East Pasco Education Academy

Hudson High

Pasco High

Wendell Krinn Technical High

Zephyrhills High

Athenian Academy

Dayspring Academy

Learning Lodge Academy

Plato Academy

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.