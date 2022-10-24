Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Related
wshu.org
More opioid settlement money – $13.5 million – is coming into Connecticut
Another batch of funding from a $26 billion opioid distributor settlement is making its way into Connecticut. State officials said Wednesday that $13.5 million will soon come to Connecticut cities and towns to help fund opioid remediation efforts. The payment is among roughly $300 million planned over the next 18 years through a settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
wshu.org
Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of Connecticut's police accountability law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law. Stefanowski did not directly blame the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt....
wshu.org
Bridgeport voters are concerned about quality of life issues as they head to the polls
Quality of life issues are a concern for some Bridgeport voters as they head to the polls this November. The issues include garbage collection and recycling in certain neighborhoods, and unlicensed motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles on city streets. That’s according to a survey of residents over the summer conducted by...
wshu.org
State distributes $5 million to help cities and towns combat Connecticut’s garbage crisis
Connecticut has a trash problem. Residents keep pumping out trash, but municipal leaders say there are fewer and fewer spots in the state for all that garbage to go. The problem of demand outstripping supply was magnified earlier this year when the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, a major trash-burning plant in Hartford, closed its operation.
wshu.org
A decade after Superstorm Sandy, one resident recalls costs to Connecticut's coast
It was 10 years ago that Superstorm Sandy flooded sections of Connecticut shoreline towns from Greenwich to New London. Residents have rebuilt but not without expense. Dick Dmochowski told Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live that he saw his Fairfield house flood in real time. “Me being a stubborn...
wshu.org
How a Connecticut woman is working to improve mental health care for her immigrant community
Reena Aurora came to the United States from India in 1989. Now in Connecticut, she’s a member at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Sikh temple or Gurduwara in Norwalk. “She’s vibrant, energetic, very well spoken, very well liked in the community,” said Minti Kaur, a Sunday school teacher and community outreach team leader.
wshu.org
Research on responders
Stony Brook University’s World Trade Center Health and Wellness Program has received $147 million in federal funding to expand its patient care. New York will soon seek bids for casinos in Manhattan, Bridgeport police are dealing with a staffing shortage, and Governor Hochul highlights her efforts to preserve abortion rights in New York.
wshu.org
Supporters urge voters to pass $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act, which is on this year's ballot
Environmentalists, conservation groups and union leaders are joining together to promote a $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act that’s on the ballot this year. The proposal would provide funds to invest in fighting climate change at a time when the state is experiencing increasingly violent and damaging storms. In the...
wshu.org
Hochul’s plan to divert MTA police to subways faces scrutiny from Long Island
New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to have police expand their patrols to subway stations might be derailed by officer shortages in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Hochul joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday to announce that MTA police will be deployed to subway transfers at Jamaica,...
wshu.org
CT expanding pediatrician training on mental health; setting up more school-based, ER resources
The Access Mental Health Connecticut program is expanding under an $80 million allocation in the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Lawmakers and mental health experts gathered at Wheeler Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain Monday to discuss how the funds should be used to fill gaps in pediatric mental health care.
wshu.org
Episode 7: Seeds of change
The idea to give everyone an acorn could change the landscape of a city. The student scientists know not all of the seeds would succeed, but they see the solution as way to make Bridgeport more resilient — and beautiful. Missed the first season of Higher Ground? Catch the...
wshu.org
Finding the love for the big screen at the SHORT CUTS Film Festival
The Tribeca Film Festival brings the biggest international films to New York City every year. Starting Thursday night, the Westport Library will offer “a shortcut” to viewing some of those award-winning narratives, documentaries and animated shorts. “We choose the best of the best,” said Nancy Diamond, the producer...
wshu.org
Yale's Oso Ifesinachukwu and Holy Cross' Peter Oliver named finalists for 'academic' Heisman
Yale defensive lineman Oso Ifesinachukwu and Holy Cross running back Peter Oliver were named finalists Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete. Ifesinachukwu has a 3.67 GPA and is studying biomedical engineering. Oliver, who attends Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., has a 3.95 GPA...
Comments / 0