ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

More opioid settlement money – $13.5 million – is coming into Connecticut

Another batch of funding from a $26 billion opioid distributor settlement is making its way into Connecticut. State officials said Wednesday that $13.5 million will soon come to Connecticut cities and towns to help fund opioid remediation efforts. The payment is among roughly $300 million planned over the next 18 years through a settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of Connecticut's police accountability law

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law. Stefanowski did not directly blame the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt....
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

State distributes $5 million to help cities and towns combat Connecticut’s garbage crisis

Connecticut has a trash problem. Residents keep pumping out trash, but municipal leaders say there are fewer and fewer spots in the state for all that garbage to go. The problem of demand outstripping supply was magnified earlier this year when the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority, a major trash-burning plant in Hartford, closed its operation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Research on responders

Stony Brook University’s World Trade Center Health and Wellness Program has received $147 million in federal funding to expand its patient care. New York will soon seek bids for casinos in Manhattan, Bridgeport police are dealing with a staffing shortage, and Governor Hochul highlights her efforts to preserve abortion rights in New York.
STONY BROOK, NY
wshu.org

Episode 7: Seeds of change

The idea to give everyone an acorn could change the landscape of a city. The student scientists know not all of the seeds would succeed, but they see the solution as way to make Bridgeport more resilient — and beautiful. Missed the first season of Higher Ground? Catch the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

Finding the love for the big screen at the SHORT CUTS Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival brings the biggest international films to New York City every year. Starting Thursday night, the Westport Library will offer “a shortcut” to viewing some of those award-winning narratives, documentaries and animated shorts. “We choose the best of the best,” said Nancy Diamond, the producer...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy