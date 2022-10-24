Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year
Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
stmarynow.com
$10M grant will speed port's dock expansion
October has been a good month for the Port of Morgan City. First, the Weeks Marine cutter-head dredge Capt. Frank made an unexpected appearance Oct. 17. The dredge has been removing sediment from troublesome areas of Berwick Bay. Then the port office was notified that it will receive a $10...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
wbrz.com
Metro Council approves $2.3M for improvements to the Raising Cane's River Center
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday night, the Metro Council ended up approving over $2 million to renovate the Raising Cane's River Center with the goal of getting more people downtown and spending money. Things that will be improved include a new scoreboard for over $400,000, a Terracover to go over the...
fox8live.com
EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the state of Louisiana to shut down an elementary school in Reserve over toxic exposure it calls environmental discrimination. The EPA said it has evidence that Black residents living near the Denka plant in LaPlace face...
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
Changes in trash pickup coming to Areas 2 and 3
Major announcements from Orleans Parish Sanitation Commissioner Matt Torri in his address before the City Council this morning. Contracts with IV Waste and Waste Pro serving Area 2 and Area 3 will go into effect on November 7th.
WDSU
Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns
MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
wbrz.com
City Parish maintains stormwater plan deadline looming
BATON ROUGE - Just when we all thought that the city was ready to move on, the mayor's office is rekindling the flame over a deadline it must meet with the feds. A call to 2 On Your Side Tuesday from the mayor's office doubled down on the deadline that the City-Parish says it's under to get the Stormwater Utility Fee organized with a dedicated funding source by or around January 15. The date is still not entirely clear because the mayor's office hasn't provided any paperwork.
NOLA.com
Letters: Don't overlook those 18-wheelers' use of highway space
After an article appears in The Advocate that misses, I always wait to see the response in “Letters to the Editor.” There were none so here is mine. The article concerning Baton Rouge’s bridge problem said it isn’t big trucks and travelers. It’s local drivers, according to the study.
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
brproud.com
Livingston Schools creates new board after bus drivers demand improved working conditions
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Bus drivers in Livingston parish are speaking out against the school district. They say a lack of drivers and a lack of pay – must be addressed now. A total of 21 bus drivers did not show up for their shifts last week...
wbrz.com
Metro Council unanimously votes to kill stormwater fee, blocks introduction of item threatening parish attorney's job
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council met Wednesday to attempt to untangle the stormwater fee debacle amid numerous reports from WBRZ showing government misinformation campaigns in an attempt to levy a fee on property. The council unanimously voted to delete the Mayor's proposal for the Stormwater Utility...
fox8live.com
Historically low Miss. River makes for intriguing photos, but poses difficult challenges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River usually rests about mid-way up the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, but with the river’s waterline falling lower and lower, the warship’s underbelly is becoming a new spot for family photos. While some are peaking at propellers and areas of...
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
NOLA.com
Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast
Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
wbrz.com
Vandals steal historical marker honoring Louisiana writer Ernest Gaines
Pointe Coupee officials are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired legendary Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the historical mark identifying the "Miss Jane Pittman Oak" was stolen recently. The parish government is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the sign or the arrest of the thief.
theadvocate.com
New to the market and under $2 million: Take a look at these 3 Baton Rouge homes
The Baton Rouge real estate market is home to a variety of styles. There's truly something for everyone, and recently, there have been some real gems. Take a look at these three homes that have been listed for fewer than 20 days. Details and photographs about the homes were provided by listing agents.
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: A mayor should be responsible and take charge; Sharon Weston Broome didn't
Among the numberless politicians who talk about being bold and visionary, few operate in more exactly the opposite way as Sharon Weston Broome. Careful and cautious, averse to political risk, Broome’s approach has been very successful. It has led her through a long career in the Legislature and then into the mayor-president’s office in Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Century-old shipwreck being torn apart by visitors; researchers asking them to stop
BATON ROUGE - Two weeks low water levels revealed a century-old shipwreck along the Mississippi River and thousands of curious sightseers have made their way through the weeds and down the levee to see the S.S. Brookhill. Reports of visitors taking pieces from the shipwreck as souvenirs has prompted the...
