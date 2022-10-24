ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

theadvocate.com

These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year

Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

$10M grant will speed port's dock expansion

October has been a good month for the Port of Morgan City. First, the Weeks Marine cutter-head dredge Capt. Frank made an unexpected appearance Oct. 17. The dredge has been removing sediment from troublesome areas of Berwick Bay. Then the port office was notified that it will receive a $10...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the state of Louisiana to shut down an elementary school in Reserve over toxic exposure it calls environmental discrimination. The EPA said it has evidence that Black residents living near the Denka plant in LaPlace face...
LAPLACE, LA
WDSU

Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
MANDEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

City Parish maintains stormwater plan deadline looming

BATON ROUGE - Just when we all thought that the city was ready to move on, the mayor's office is rekindling the flame over a deadline it must meet with the feds. A call to 2 On Your Side Tuesday from the mayor's office doubled down on the deadline that the City-Parish says it's under to get the Stormwater Utility Fee organized with a dedicated funding source by or around January 15. The date is still not entirely clear because the mayor's office hasn't provided any paperwork.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Don't overlook those 18-wheelers' use of highway space

After an article appears in The Advocate that misses, I always wait to see the response in “Letters to the Editor.” There were none so here is mine. The article concerning Baton Rouge’s bridge problem said it isn’t big trucks and travelers. It’s local drivers, according to the study.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Aldi grocery store to open in Covington this winter as chain expands in the Gulf Coast

Construction has begun on an Aldi grocery store in Covington, and its doors are expected to open this winter. It is the German discount chain's second location on the north shore and part of a major expansion along the Gulf Coast. It will be the sixth Aldi location in Louisiana following a grand opening of LaPlace store on Thursday, and a Lafayette store slated to open on November 16. A Slidell location opened in June.
COVINGTON, LA
wbrz.com

Vandals steal historical marker honoring Louisiana writer Ernest Gaines

Pointe Coupee officials are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired legendary Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the historical mark identifying the "Miss Jane Pittman Oak" was stolen recently. The parish government is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the sign or the arrest of the thief.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA

