Minneapolis, Minnesota — A Sioux City woman who was doing time for a Le Mars bank robbery, but escaped custody, has been found in Minneapolis. Court records indicate Karen Rose Merrick, who was 36 years old in January of 2020 when she was sentenced for her role in the December 12th, 2018 bank robbery in Le Mars, had been driving the getaway car, which was a U-Haul truck. Merrick had originally been charged with bank robbery of the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars but pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in a plea deal with prosecutors.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO