stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Locate Wanted Man ; Drug Charges Included
Storm Lake Police have located a wanted man, who further received multiple drug-related charges during the arrest. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at approximately 3:30 this (Thur) morning an officer recognized 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong of Storm Lake at the Royal Laundromat at 221 West Milwaukee Avenue. Xiong was wanted on a Franklin County warrant for Driving While Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Xiong was taken into custody without incident. During a subsequent search, police allegedly located a smoking device containing methamphetamine on Xiong's person.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for false ID after accident
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue in Sheldon. Baudilio Lopez-Lopez was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east on Seventh Street when he said a southbound 2015 Ford Escape driven by...
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
nwestiowa.com
Royal man jailed for eluding by Sutherland
SUTHERLAND—A 45-year-old Royal man was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, near Sutherland on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 mph over the limit; driving while barred; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Samuel...
kicdam.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged with violation of no contact
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents were charged about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with violation of a no contact/protective order. The charges stem from 31-year-old Kendra Rae Wilkerson being in a passenger in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 32-year-old Kyle Eugene Wilkerson of Rock Rapids, who she is not to have contact with, after the vehicle was stopped on Highway 75 near South Fairlamb Street in Rock Rapids for driving violations, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Alton man jailed for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 37-year-old Alton man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Josue Enrique Cruz Tercero stemmed from...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for harassing woman
ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Fort Dodge gas station robbed by man with a gun, police say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Fort Dodge gas station Wednesday night. Police were called to the Sinclair Station at 315 2nd Ave. S. around 8:34 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a robbery. A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department said a […]
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls. 37 year-old Michael Harvey was initially arrested for aggravated assault, committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm by former violent offender and possession of stolen property. The gun had been reported stolen out of Texas.
kiwaradio.com
Woman Who Was Serving Time For Le Mars Bank Robbery But Escaped Is Back In Custody
Minneapolis, Minnesota — A Sioux City woman who was doing time for a Le Mars bank robbery, but escaped custody, has been found in Minneapolis. Court records indicate Karen Rose Merrick, who was 36 years old in January of 2020 when she was sentenced for her role in the December 12th, 2018 bank robbery in Le Mars, had been driving the getaway car, which was a U-Haul truck. Merrick had originally been charged with bank robbery of the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars but pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 10-27-22
A deputy investigated a report of theft by check at a Jackson business. A deputy investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in Heron Lake. A 2000 Ford F-250 was reported stolen from the ExpressWay parking lot. The matter remains under investigation. Oct. 14. A deputy investigated a property damage...
KELOLAND TV
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
kiwaradio.com
Highway 60 Crash At Alton Sends Minnesota Man To Hospital
Alton, Iowa– A Scandia, MN man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Alton on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 78-year-old Stanley Erickson of Scandia, MN was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse southbound on Highway 60, about three miles south of Alton. They tell us that 35-year-old Joshua Van Es of Orange City was westbound on 490th Street in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for OWI by May City
MAY CITY—A 31-year-old George man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near May City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kyle Dean Wichers-Heine stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima for speeding on 220th Street at the Vine Avenue intersection northwest of May City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxcountyradio.com
Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured
A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
