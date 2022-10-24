ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larchwood, IA

stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Police Locate Wanted Man ; Drug Charges Included

Storm Lake Police have located a wanted man, who further received multiple drug-related charges during the arrest. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at approximately 3:30 this (Thur) morning an officer recognized 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong of Storm Lake at the Royal Laundromat at 221 West Milwaukee Avenue. Xiong was wanted on a Franklin County warrant for Driving While Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Xiong was taken into custody without incident. During a subsequent search, police allegedly located a smoking device containing methamphetamine on Xiong's person.
STORM LAKE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for false ID after accident

SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue in Sheldon. Baudilio Lopez-Lopez was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east on Seventh Street when he said a southbound 2015 Ford Escape driven by...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Royal man jailed for eluding by Sutherland

SUTHERLAND—A 45-year-old Royal man was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, near Sutherland on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 mph over the limit; driving while barred; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Samuel...
SUTHERLAND, IA
kicdam.com

Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two charged with violation of no contact

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents were charged about 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with violation of a no contact/protective order. The charges stem from 31-year-old Kendra Rae Wilkerson being in a passenger in a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 32-year-old Kyle Eugene Wilkerson of Rock Rapids, who she is not to have contact with, after the vehicle was stopped on Highway 75 near South Fairlamb Street in Rock Rapids for driving violations, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Alton man jailed for OWI in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A 37-year-old Alton man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Josue Enrique Cruz Tercero stemmed from...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man charged for harassing woman

ASHTON—A 42-year-old Sheldon man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of third-degree harassment and fifth-degree criminal mischief for his activities in Ashton. The citing of Joshua Dean Whitcanack stemmed from a report of him showing up at the residence of an Ashton woman about 8:30 a.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
WHO 13

Fort Dodge gas station robbed by man with a gun, police say

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Fort Dodge gas station Wednesday night. Police were called to the Sinclair Station at 315 2nd Ave. S. around 8:34 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a robbery. A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department said a […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls. 37 year-old Michael Harvey was initially arrested for aggravated assault, committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm by former violent offender and possession of stolen property. The gun had been reported stolen out of Texas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Woman Who Was Serving Time For Le Mars Bank Robbery But Escaped Is Back In Custody

Minneapolis, Minnesota — A Sioux City woman who was doing time for a Le Mars bank robbery, but escaped custody, has been found in Minneapolis. Court records indicate Karen Rose Merrick, who was 36 years old in January of 2020 when she was sentenced for her role in the December 12th, 2018 bank robbery in Le Mars, had been driving the getaway car, which was a U-Haul truck. Merrick had originally been charged with bank robbery of the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars but pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in a plea deal with prosecutors.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Jackson County Pilot

Sheriff’s report 10-27-22

A deputy investigated a report of theft by check at a Jackson business. A deputy investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in Heron Lake. A 2000 Ford F-250 was reported stolen from the ExpressWay parking lot. The matter remains under investigation. Oct. 14. A deputy investigated a property damage...
HERON LAKE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident

Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Highway 60 Crash At Alton Sends Minnesota Man To Hospital

Alton, Iowa– A Scandia, MN man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Alton on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:25 p.m., 78-year-old Stanley Erickson of Scandia, MN was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse southbound on Highway 60, about three miles south of Alton. They tell us that 35-year-old Joshua Van Es of Orange City was westbound on 490th Street in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent.
ALTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

George man arrested for OWI by May City

MAY CITY—A 31-year-old George man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, near May City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kyle Dean Wichers-Heine stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima for speeding on 220th Street at the Vine Avenue intersection northwest of May City, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
MAY CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured

A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
LE MARS, IA

