Las Vegas, NV

MMA Fighting

Dana White, USADA confirm Conor McGregor needs 6 months of drug testing before UFC return

Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC 280 this past Saturday, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor is not currently enrolled in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool, which is required for all active athletes on the roster.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul excited to be an underdog against Anderson Silva: ‘Even my brother was like ‘are you sure you’re ready for this?’

For the first time in his boxing career, Jake Paul has the odds going against him. After signing to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in his sixth pro bout, the 25-year-old social influencer, who now considers himself a full-time combat sports athlete, found himself the underdog when odds makers first released the betting lines for the fight.
MMA Fighting

Calvin Kattar roots for Alexander Volkanovski over Islam Makhachev: ‘He’s got a chance against everybody’

Calvin Kattar has no issues with Alexander Volkanovski challenging for a second title. In fact, he’s rooting for the featherweight kingpin. On Saturday, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title at UFC 280. During his post-fight interview, Makhachev and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov called for a fight against Volkanovski at the upcoming UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski happy obliged, and with that, the fight is seemingly set in stone.
MMA Fighting

Fighter vs. Writer: Alan Jouban breaks down everything UFC 280; Matt Brown previews Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Following an action-packed weekend at UFC 280, Alan Jouban joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help break down everything that unfolded in Abu Dhabi. Jouban, who worked as an analyst on the broadcast team this past Saturday, looks back at Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance as he defeated Charles Oliveira to become UFC lightweight champion while also giving his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s win over T.J. Dillashaw.
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva: I ‘misspoke,’ was never knocked out in sparring

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Wednesday said he “misspoke” during an interview about his boxing match Saturday with Jake Paul – which was shot one month ago – and was “NEVER” knocked out by a sparring partner. “After seeing the reports and...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMA Fighting

A.J. McKee, Patricio Pitbull set to fight RIZIN champions on NYE card in Japan

Bellator and RIZIN stars will collide in the final hours of 2022 in Japan as A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull face Roberto Satoshi and Kleber Koike, respectively, at RIZIN 40 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The fights will be contested under RIZIN rules, which includes soccer kicks...
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva press conference video

Watch live video of the Paul vs. Silva press conference featuring Jake Paul and Anderson Silva as they answer questions before their boxing headliner in Glendale, Ariz. Paul vs. Silva takes place at Desert Diamond Arena and airs live on Showtime pay-per-view. The press conference is scheduled to begin at...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Islam Makhachev had ‘one of the most dominant performances’ ever for a title challenger

At UFC 280, Islam Makhachev proved to everyone just how legit he is. This past weekend’s main event featured one of the most anticipated UFC title fights in recent memory. Lightweight’s most impressive streak holders, Makhachev and former champion Charles Oliveira, finally got to go at it, and unfortunately for Oliveira, it wasn’t as competitive as he’d have liked it to be.
MMA Fighting

T.J Dillashaw says he beat Cody Garbrandt with similar shoulder issues he had before UFC 280

This past Saturday, Dillashaw challenged Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 280. Things went poorly. Almost immediately, Dillashaw dislocated his left shoulder while defending a takedown, and though he was able to survive until the second round, the injury happened again, leading to a quick finish for Sterling. After the fight, Dillashaw apologized for holding up the division, noting that he’d been dealing with issues in that shoulder for months, which immediately drew heaps of criticism.
MMA Fighting

Manon Fiorot wants No. 1 contender fight with Alexa Grasso: ‘It’s a good fight for the fans and the division’

Manon Fiorot believes she’s one win away from a title shot, and she wants that to be over Alexa Grasso. At UFC 280, Fiorot scored the biggest victory of her career by taking a unanimous decision over former flyweight title challenger Katelyn Chookagian in a back-and-forth affair. It was the first big moment of Fiorot’s career as the main card opener of the year’s biggest pay-per-view, an experience she believes was important as she climbs the flyweight rankings.
MMA Fighting

Video: Islam Makhachev receives hero’s welcome in return to Dagestan following UFC 280

Dagestan loves Islam Makhachev. This past Saturday, Makhachev won the UFC lightweight championship when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280. Returning home this week, Makhachev received a hero’s welcome from his countrymen, who greeted him in droves to show their support (video courtesy of Red Corner MMA) as he arrived in Makhachkala.

