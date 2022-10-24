This past Saturday, Dillashaw challenged Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 280. Things went poorly. Almost immediately, Dillashaw dislocated his left shoulder while defending a takedown, and though he was able to survive until the second round, the injury happened again, leading to a quick finish for Sterling. After the fight, Dillashaw apologized for holding up the division, noting that he’d been dealing with issues in that shoulder for months, which immediately drew heaps of criticism.

15 HOURS AGO