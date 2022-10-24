Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
MMA Fighting
Dana White, USADA confirm Conor McGregor needs 6 months of drug testing before UFC return
Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC 280 this past Saturday, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor is not currently enrolled in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool, which is required for all active athletes on the roster.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul excited to be an underdog against Anderson Silva: ‘Even my brother was like ‘are you sure you’re ready for this?’
For the first time in his boxing career, Jake Paul has the odds going against him. After signing to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in his sixth pro bout, the 25-year-old social influencer, who now considers himself a full-time combat sports athlete, found himself the underdog when odds makers first released the betting lines for the fight.
MMA Fighting
Calvin Kattar roots for Alexander Volkanovski over Islam Makhachev: ‘He’s got a chance against everybody’
Calvin Kattar has no issues with Alexander Volkanovski challenging for a second title. In fact, he’s rooting for the featherweight kingpin. On Saturday, Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira to claim the lightweight title at UFC 280. During his post-fight interview, Makhachev and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov called for a fight against Volkanovski at the upcoming UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski happy obliged, and with that, the fight is seemingly set in stone.
MMA Fighting
MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings, October 2022: Where does Islam Makhachev land after dominant title win?
Welcome to the latest update to the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound rankings, where every month our esteemed panel sort through the noise to answer one question: Who are the best overall male and female MMA fighters in the world?. How did the past six weeks affect the global pound-for-pound landscape? Let’s...
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva’s coach respects Jake Paul, but says he’s biting off more than he can chew: ‘He will definitely be tested’
Will Anderson Silva ruin Jake Paul’s perfect boxing record on Saturday? Luiz Carlos Dorea, the man responsible for sharpening Silva’s boxing skills for nearly two decades, is confident in a knockout win for “The Spider,” even if he respects Paul’s abilities. Speaking on this week’s...
MMA Fighting
Arizona clears Anderson Silva to box Jake Paul after submitting ‘pristine’ MRI, additional statements
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was cleared to box Jake Paul on Thursday by the Arizona Boxing Commission after a special meeting was convened to decide whether he was fit to compete. The commission did not vote on the 47-year-old Silva’s license to box Paul on Saturday at Desert...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Anderson Silva’s chances vs. Jake Paul, Josh Thomson calls out the media
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul’s boxing match is going down in just two days, and while Silva isn’t necessarily fighting to represent MMA, the MMA community will be rooting for the former UFC middleweight champion. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck...
MMA Fighting
Rankings Show: Is Sean O’Malley really a top-2 bantamweight now? Plus the UFC’s worst rankings squatters and more
Sean O’Malley upset Petr Yan on Saturday at UFC 280, but did he really?. When it comes to rankings, what’s the protocol when an unranked fighter sneaks one out from his division’s No. 2 contender with one of the most controversial decisions of the year?. That’s right...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Alan Jouban breaks down everything UFC 280; Matt Brown previews Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Following an action-packed weekend at UFC 280, Alan Jouban joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer to help break down everything that unfolded in Abu Dhabi. Jouban, who worked as an analyst on the broadcast team this past Saturday, looks back at Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance as he defeated Charles Oliveira to become UFC lightweight champion while also giving his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s win over T.J. Dillashaw.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva: I ‘misspoke,’ was never knocked out in sparring
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Wednesday said he “misspoke” during an interview about his boxing match Saturday with Jake Paul – which was shot one month ago – and was “NEVER” knocked out by a sparring partner. “After seeing the reports and...
MMA Fighting
Uriah Hall reveals post-MMA struggle with depression: ‘At one point, I looked at my firearm’
Trigger Warning: This article includes discussion of depression, suicidal thoughts and self-harm. Uriah Hall said his MMA retirement came with a “deep depression” that included suicidal thoughts. Following an open workout for his professional boxing debut, which takes place Saturday against Le’Veon Bell on the undercard of Paul...
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee, Patricio Pitbull set to fight RIZIN champions on NYE card in Japan
Bellator and RIZIN stars will collide in the final hours of 2022 in Japan as A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull face Roberto Satoshi and Kleber Koike, respectively, at RIZIN 40 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The fights will be contested under RIZIN rules, which includes soccer kicks...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva press conference video
Watch live video of the Paul vs. Silva press conference featuring Jake Paul and Anderson Silva as they answer questions before their boxing headliner in Glendale, Ariz. Paul vs. Silva takes place at Desert Diamond Arena and airs live on Showtime pay-per-view. The press conference is scheduled to begin at...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith responds to callout from Nikita Krylov: ‘Yes, I’m totally down’
Don’t threaten Anthony Smith with a good time. As he was working as an analyst for ESPN on Saturday, the veteran light heavyweight contender heard his name mentioned by Nikita Krylov just after Krylov picked up an impressive win over Volkan Oezdemir on the UFC 280 preliminary card. “I...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier: Islam Makhachev had ‘one of the most dominant performances’ ever for a title challenger
At UFC 280, Islam Makhachev proved to everyone just how legit he is. This past weekend’s main event featured one of the most anticipated UFC title fights in recent memory. Lightweight’s most impressive streak holders, Makhachev and former champion Charles Oliveira, finally got to go at it, and unfortunately for Oliveira, it wasn’t as competitive as he’d have liked it to be.
MMA Fighting
T.J Dillashaw says he beat Cody Garbrandt with similar shoulder issues he had before UFC 280
This past Saturday, Dillashaw challenged Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 280. Things went poorly. Almost immediately, Dillashaw dislocated his left shoulder while defending a takedown, and though he was able to survive until the second round, the injury happened again, leading to a quick finish for Sterling. After the fight, Dillashaw apologized for holding up the division, noting that he’d been dealing with issues in that shoulder for months, which immediately drew heaps of criticism.
MMA Fighting
Manon Fiorot wants No. 1 contender fight with Alexa Grasso: ‘It’s a good fight for the fans and the division’
Manon Fiorot believes she’s one win away from a title shot, and she wants that to be over Alexa Grasso. At UFC 280, Fiorot scored the biggest victory of her career by taking a unanimous decision over former flyweight title challenger Katelyn Chookagian in a back-and-forth affair. It was the first big moment of Fiorot’s career as the main card opener of the year’s biggest pay-per-view, an experience she believes was important as she climbs the flyweight rankings.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Arnold Allen, Calvin Kattar, Katie Taylor, and Fabian Edwards
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Tuesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.
MMA Fighting
Alan Jouban offers advice to Beneil Dariush, who ‘shot himself in the foot’ by refusing title shot call
Alan Jouban sympathizes with Beneil Dariush after he earned an eighth straight win at UFC 280, yet it’s Alexander Volkanovski who will almost certainly get the next shot at the lightweight title. Despite a stellar record and recent victory over Mateusz Gamrot, Dariush is still waiting in line while...
MMA Fighting
Video: Islam Makhachev receives hero’s welcome in return to Dagestan following UFC 280
Dagestan loves Islam Makhachev. This past Saturday, Makhachev won the UFC lightweight championship when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280. Returning home this week, Makhachev received a hero’s welcome from his countrymen, who greeted him in droves to show their support (video courtesy of Red Corner MMA) as he arrived in Makhachkala.
Comments / 0