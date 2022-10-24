Focused on Mississippi: Repairs underway on Windsor Ruins

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Windsor Ruins have fascinated me since I first saw a picture of them back when I was in high school.

One of the first television feature stories I ever did was at Windsor, and I’m not the only one to be intrigued by them. Pretty much every time I’ve been there people from not only all over Mississippi, but the nation as well.

Last Friday when I was there shooting this story, I met a couple from Germany. They had seen the fall colors in New England, zipped thorough New York City, talked about how chilly Nashville was, and were headed for New Orleans right after a stop at Port Gibson to see the Windsor Ruins.

Now, the reason I was down there was, I wanted to get this update at Windsor. For a place where little has changed over the decades, except more weathering and more material falling off the columns, something new is coming.

Wes Harp is an architect with WFT Architects, and they’ve been tapped to come up with a plan to see to it that Windsor stands for another 160 years.

“This project is a stabilization project, so our goal here is to prevent the ongoing loss of material from the columns. And that includes the cast iron capitols and the stucco shafts and the brick masonry behind the shaft and the column bases,” he explained.

When they’re finished, it should look like the same old Windsor only a lot better and be a lot more stable. It’s a slow process. All of the columns must undergo restoration to some degree.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.