Michigan State

Michiganders receiving additional assistance in SNAP benefits

By Yasmeen Ludy
 3 days ago
Michigan residents who receive SNAP benefits will see an extra $95 added to their account to help lower the cost of groceries.

Whitmer made the announcement on Friday, stating, “The extra $95 monthly payment lowers grocery bills and frees up more of a household’s hard-earned dollars for other essentials — utility bills, gas, and winter coats.”

According to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes, a non-profit food bank, the extra help could go a long way for some families.

“Inflation is skyrocketing, particularly in food cost, and wages are not keeping up with that. So this change to the SNAP benefits is a great way for families to get a little bit more toward their food cost,” said Greta Faworski, associate director for Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

She said inflation is driving a lot of new families to reach out for help.

“We've been averaging about 175 brand new households every month, and serving over 11,000 food orders to families each month,” Faworksi said.

According to Paul Ssley, Associate Dean at Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business — inflation mostly impacts necessities like food more than anything else.

“The SNAP benefits were adjusted because of the increase in food costs between the middle of last year and the middle of this year,” he said the cost of groceries have increased by 12%.

So for every $100 you were spending last year, you’re spending $112 today.

“For a family who has multiple people in it, that $95 is making up for the price increase from the middle of last year to the middle of this year. But since that time, prices have continued to rise, and they'll continue to rise until those prices get adjusted again at the end of next year,” he said.

Anyone who receives SNAP benefits should see the money added to their account.

Comments / 42

Becky Barnett
3d ago

So those of us that work for a living are going to have to work even harder with no help. Everyone should qualify for these benefits.

Reply(1)
21
>>>>
3d ago

the big vote buy! she thinks a hundred bucks will buy her votes and she is probably right. it seems like the only strategy the demorats have is trying to buy the elections. let's show them we can't be bought!

Reply
21
Gary Good
2d ago

you got to feel sorry for the middle class we are just the cash cows for America at least Trump gave us a stimulus check thank you president Trump

Reply
8
