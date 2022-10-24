St. Brown still in concussion protocol, but expected to play for Lions Sunday

In a different NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown would have returned to the field after taking a shot to the head in the Lions' loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He cleared concussion tests on the sidelines, but the officials ruled him out as soon as St. Brown appeared dizzy following the hit he took early in the first quarter.

It's a result of the new rule the NFL put in place that prevents players from returning to a game if they show motor instability after contact to the head following the Tua Tagovailoa incident in Week 4.

Dan Campbell said Monday that St. Brown remains in concussion protocol "just to go through the process of it," but Detroit's leading wide receiver is "trending in the right way."

"I would anticipate us having him this weekend," Campbell said.

Sunday's game is against the Dolphins, who just got Tagovailoa back after he missed two games due to a brain injury he originally suffered in Week 3. The Dolphins let him return to that game after he had staggered across the field following a hit to the head because he cleared concussion protocol. A few days later, Tagovailoa's fingers seized up as he lay flat on his back after his head had been slammed into the turf on Thursday Night Football.

St. Brown looked dazed after getting gang tackled by a trio of Cowboys on Sunday, shaking his head as he tried to rise to his feet. Once the officials assessed the replay, they deemed St. Brown done for the day. Campbell said it didn't matter that St. Brown "passed everything" in regard to concussion protocol.

"My understanding is, he looked a little disoriented certainly, then goes to the (injury) tent and you’re going to go through the whole process of clearing him. In the meantime, they look at the video. When they see the video, plus what they saw there, it’s automatic that you’re out now," Campbell said.

And that's fine by Campbell, even if it hurt the Lions on Sunday. The new rule is for the safety of the players.

"That’s what they deem, and I don’t mess around with head stuff," Campbell said.

