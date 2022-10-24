ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting

Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Water levels rising on Mississippi River

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

MT. VERNON, Ill. – Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area. The arrests were part of an ongoing joint investigation into narcotics dealing. Members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the Jefferson County...
State Police reveal new details of Route 48 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down Illinois Route 48 on Wednesday. The crash happened near the U.S. Route 51 bypass at 7:42 a.m. Troopers said a semi-truck and pickup truck collided at that location. One person was taken to the hospital with “serious […]
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
No-excuse absentee voting open in Mo.

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8.
2022 Illinois report card released

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows the highest high school graduation rate in over a decade. Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the accomplishment with students at Morton West High School in Berwyn, a near-west suburb of Chicago. The Illinois State Board of Education says...
Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored during ceremony in Poplar Bluff.
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank

---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Mo. hunters took 8 black bears this season, MDC says

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters in the state harvested eight black bears during the 2022 season. In Missouri, the black bear season runs October 17-26. “We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns...
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE

