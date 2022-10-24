Read full article on original website
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
Water levels rising on Mississippi River
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
MT. VERNON, Ill. – Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area. The arrests were part of an ongoing joint investigation into narcotics dealing. Members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the Jefferson County...
State Police reveal new details of Route 48 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down Illinois Route 48 on Wednesday. The crash happened near the U.S. Route 51 bypass at 7:42 a.m. Troopers said a semi-truck and pickup truck collided at that location. One person was taken to the hospital with “serious […]
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
No-excuse absentee voting open in Mo.
2022 Illinois report card released
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois report card for the 2021-2022 school year shows the highest high school graduation rate in over a decade. Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the accomplishment with students at Morton West High School in Berwyn, a near-west suburb of Chicago. The Illinois State Board of Education says...
Mo. law enforcement leaders oppose Amendment 3
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Mo. hunters took 8 black bears this season, MDC says
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters in the state harvested eight black bears during the 2022 season. In Missouri, the black bear season runs October 17-26. “We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns...
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Illinois Is Considering Digital Driver’s Licenses And License Plates
The move to digital driver's licenses and digital license plates hasn't happened yet here in Illinois, but a bunch of other states have already jumped on the idea and run with it. Now, Illinois is looking into the idea of going digital because of House Bill 0260, which requires the...
Should Illinois break away from Cook County? Ballot referendum in Hardin County wants to know
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Leaders in Hardin County want to know if the rest of the state should break away from Cook County, home to the city of Chicago. It’s a question that’s been proposed on the ballot in a hand full of counties across the state before, and now it’s on the ballot in Hardin county in southern Illinois.
