Related
WTOP
Know your ballot: 5 constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
WTOP
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near total ban on abortions at least until next year, a move that Planned Parenthood Arizona credited Thursday with allowing the group to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
WTOP
DC mayor, police chief urge council to slow down on criminal code rewrite
A D.C. Council committee is moving ahead with plans to debate and vote on a rewrite of the city’s criminal code, something that hasn’t been done in more than a century. There’s widespread agreement that it should be done, and nearly all of it is without controversy.
WTOP
DC fashion icon and milliner Vanilla Beane dies at 103
Vanilla Beane, who was nicknamed “the hat lady,” in D.C. has died at 103. Beane became known as a fashion icon and created unique hats for women. Vanilla Beane opened Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies in Ward 4 in 1979. In the decades since, she served “the African American community that kept the tradition of ornate hats alive, especially in church,” according to a news release from D.C.
WTOP
Hawaii man accused of stealing dead baby’s ID loses lawyer
HONOLULU (AP) — A former U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii accused with his wife of living for decades under stolen identities of dead babies will get a new attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of...
WTOP
DC hospital reaches milestone using lasers to treat ‘life-altering’ burn scars
Lasers can be used to process DVD and bar code information, and measure speed and distance. But in the medical field, they are helping improve the lives of the D.C. region’s burn victims. “We are reaching a milestone of 1,000 laser scar revision procedures performed at our Burn Center,”...
