Know your ballot: 5 constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year

Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders' everyday lives; others are more obscure.
DC hospital reaches milestone using lasers to treat ‘life-altering’ burn scars

Lasers can be used to process DVD and bar code information, and measure speed and distance. But in the medical field, they are helping improve the lives of the D.C. region’s burn victims. “We are reaching a milestone of 1,000 laser scar revision procedures performed at our Burn Center,”...
DC mayor, police chief urge council to slow down on criminal code rewrite

A D.C. Council committee is moving ahead with plans to debate and vote on a rewrite of the city’s criminal code, something that hasn’t been done in more than a century. There’s widespread agreement that it should be done, and nearly all of it is without controversy.
Hawaii man accused of stealing dead baby’s ID loses lawyer

HONOLULU (AP) — A former U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii accused with his wife of living for decades under stolen identities of dead babies will get a new attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of...
