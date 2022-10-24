Read full article on original website
Wawrinka advances with crowd-pleasing win at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Stan Wawrinka delighted home fans again at the Swiss Indoors, digging deep to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the second round on Thursday after failing to serve out the match in the second set. Two days after a straight-set win over No. 3-ranked...
Gonzalo Higuaín voted MLS Comeback Player of the Year
NEW YORK (AP) — Retiring Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín was voted Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year. The 34-year-old from Argentina scored a team-record 16 goals, including 14 in the final 16 regular-season games after returning from a knee injury. He received 16.63% in voting...
Bo Jin makes another run at Asia-Pacific Amateur with 65
CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Bo Jin of China had plenty of stress getting to Thailand, and it was all worth it Thursday when he opened with a 7-under 65 to build a two-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur. It’s the second straight year Jin is off to a good...
WGC-HSBC Champions Par Scores
Smotherman leads in Bermuda with late alternate Atwal 1 back
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Arjun Atwal went to Bermuda without having competed in the three months since his father died and without the guarantee of a tee time. He walked off Port Royal on Thursday with an 8-under 63 that left him one shot behind in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
