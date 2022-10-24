McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school.

The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4.

The district was later alerted that unauthorized people gained access to the building and Buffalo Police advised the school leaders to put McKinley under a shelter-in-place. The BPS spokesperson didn’t reveal how many people gained access to the school or how.

BPD school resource officers removed the intruders and lifted the shelter-in-place.

The district said they “take[s] all incidents of misconduct very seriously and will follow the Code of Conduct with disciplinary measures to the extent necessary.”

Read the full statement below:

Earlier today, after a reported altercation, McKinley High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The Buffalo Public School District learned that unauthorized individuals gained access into the school building and was then advised by the Buffalo Police Department (BPD) to place the school under shelter in place protocol until all individuals could be removed from the premises. BPD School Resource Officers responded to the incident to bring it to a resolution. The District takes all incidents of misconduct very seriously and will follow the Code of Conduct with disciplinary measures to the extent necessary. All BPS staff implemented appropriate protocols. Buffalo Public Schools

