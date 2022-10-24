ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Keep Halloween fire-safe to avoid a scary situation

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – When you’re putting those fall or Halloween decorations up this year, Illinois officials ask to make sure those decorations aren’t anywhere near a heat source.

“Halloween is an exciting time for many and keeping fire safety in mind is just as important as picking out that perfect costume. Introducing dried vegetation and other decorations into our homes increases the risk for an accidental fire,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson. “Consider using glow sticks or battery powered candles in your jack-o-lanterns to reduce the chances of an accidental fire occurring.”

‘Howl-o-ween Bash’ brings fall fun for pets and kids

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, each year from 2017 to 2019, an estimated average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments in the United States over a three-day period around Halloween. The National Fire Protection Association reports that decorations were the first thing to catch fire in roughly 800 reported home fires each year. Officials say more than two of every five of these fires happened because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.

Henderson church raises money through pumpkins

Officials offer the following safety tips:

  • Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns.
  • When choosing costumes, avoid long trailing fabric.
  • If your children are wearing a costume mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so the child can see out.
  • Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.
  • Be sure children know how to stop, drop, and roll if their clothing catches fire.
  • Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.
  • Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costume.
  • Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes.
  • Make sure all smoke alarms are working.
WEHT/WTVW

