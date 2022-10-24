ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

23 years since Market Square Arena closure

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1yNK_0il0owuH00

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been 23 years to the day since Market Square Arena, former home of the Indiana Pacers in downtown Indianapolis, shuttered its doors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiomU_0il0owuH00

The prominent Indy landmark and event venue, which originally opened in 1974, officially closed down on Oct. 24, 1999. Renovated just 4 years earlier in 1995, the site was eventually destroyed via implosion on July 8, 2001.

Throughout its 25 years of operation, multiple notable events occurred in the arena, including:

Michael Jordan’s return

When NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan returned from a brief 2-year retirement just before the 1995 playoffs, his first game back was in Market Square Arena against conference rival the Pacers.

The Bulls shooting guard had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in an overtime loss to the Reggie Miller-led Pacers. The game marked the end of 17-month basketball hiatus for MJ and was reportedly the most-watched NBA regular season game since 1975.

Elvis’ last concert

Just 7 weeks before his death, Elvis Presley came to Indianapolis to perform to a sold-out crowd of 18,000 people. The June 26, 1977 concert at Market Square Arena turned out to be the King’s final live performance.

Mötley Crüe music video

Mötley Crüe chose the Indianapolis venue as the location for their 1987 music video for “Wild Side”. Filmed on July 18, 1987, the video featured drummer Tommy Lee’s famous spinning drum cage.

Hulk Hogan defeated

In 1988, Andre The Giant won the WWF Heavyweight Championship, beating reigning champion Hulk Hogan for the first time. The match was televised live on NBC’s “The Main Event I” on Feb. 5, 1988.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITmZX_0il0owuH00

Submit your memories

Do you have a favorite memory of Market Square Arena? Whether it is a Pacers game, live concert or extreme sports event, we want to hear about it.

Email wxinweb@fox59.com and tell us about it, or visit our Facebook page and comment!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

LaVine’s 28 points enable Bulls to hold off Pacers, 124-109

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter that sparked the Bulls to a 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. The Bulls led by as many as 24 points in the second half before Pacers guard Buddy Hield hit three 3-pointers that cut […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA convention

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be several downtown visitors sporting FFA jackets, as the city plays host to the organization’s annual gathering this week. The National FFA Convention is one of the biggest annual events that comes to Indianapolis each year, and brings about $40 million into the local economy as well. “The city definitely rolls […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him. That’s according to multiple social media posts attributed to 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Indiana State Police revealed during a news conference Wednesday that they had identified the boy as […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man dies after train hits car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. — A man died after a train hit a car in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the crash happened at 3:27 p.m. at the Superior Street Crossing south of Oak Street in Orestes. An eastbound Norfolk Southern train hit the front driver’s side of a 2012 Dodge […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Hamilton County

INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone who played Monday night’s Powerball lottery in Noblesville and selected the Double Play option — check your ticket! A $50,000 winning ticket was sold in the $10 million Powerball Double Play lottery. Hoosier Lottery officials announced a ticket matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball was sold at the Kroger […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large

SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
ATLANTA, GA
FOX59

IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding. The vehicle then hit another car […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy