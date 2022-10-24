ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mike McDaniel expects safety Brandon Jones to be placed on IR

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
During the Miami Dolphins’ Sunday night battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Brandon Jones suffered a knee injury that caused him to be helped off of the field without any weight being applied to the joint.

Jones’ injury looked serious and will be a large loss for Miami’s secondary which has been without Byron Jones so far and has had other members, including Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Nik Needham, Trill Williams and Keion Crossen miss time with injuries.

Head coach Mike McDaniel was asked to provide an update on Jones’ condition on Monday, and his response wasn’t great.

“It’s looking like he’s going to go on IR,” McDaniel said. “We’re getting some more opinions. There’s some lingering college stuff that are complicating the issue. We should know more by Wednesday, but I’m not too excited about it.”

McDaniel wouldn’t rule him out for the rest of the year, but he did say they would wait for more information for that distinction.

Jones’ placement on injured reserve will knock him out for at least four games, but McDaniel’s tone does make it feel like this could be a longer-term issue.

